Mercedes Launches Statewide Search for New City Manager

The City of Mercedes is seeking its next city manager to oversee municipal operations, infrastructure improvements, and economic development. Applications close November 13, 2026. Illustration by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

MERCEDES, Texas — October 16, 2026 — The City of Mercedes has launched a search for its next city manager, seeking an experienced public administrator to oversee municipal operations, infrastructure improvements, and economic development initiatives.

Applications will be accepted through November 13, 2026, with interviews and selection expected in January 2027. The new city manager is scheduled to begin work in late February.

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The position carries an annual salary ranging from $150,000 to $175,000, depending on qualifications, along with an executive benefits package.

Mercedes operates under a commission-manager form of government and serves approximately 17,915 residents. The city employs 163 people and manages a $29.6 million budget.

The mayor and City Commission, serving as the search committee, selected Edinburg-based Altiva Management Group to conduct the recruitment process.

According to the city’s announcement, officials are seeking a candidate with strong financial management skills, the ability to establish productive relationships, and a commitment to involving residents in municipal affairs.

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“We wanted a professional, open process, and we want the best city managers in Texas to take a hard look at Mercedes,” Mayor Oscar D. Montoya Sr. said.

“The work waiting for the right person is real: water, wastewater, drainage, streets, and a new retail center opening on Interstate 2,” Montoya said.

The incoming administrator will oversee several ongoing capital improvement initiatives, including $42.8 million in water and wastewater projects involving the Texas Water Development Board.

Other projects include more than $4 million in street improvements, drainage infrastructure work, and investments exceeding $1.7 million in parks and municipal facilities.

Economic development will also be among the next city manager’s responsibilities.

The city identified the $53 million Shops at Mercedes development, scheduled to open its first phase in late 2026, as a significant project.

“The Valley is ripe for industrial projects, and we need someone who will roll up their sleeves and put Mercedes right in the thick of those discussions,” Montoya said.

Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree and at least five years of experience in municipal management, departmental leadership, or oversight of a major operation.

A master’s degree and Certified Public Manager credential are preferred. Previous city manager experience is desirable but not mandatory. Candidates with senior leadership experience in municipal, county, or other public-sector organizations will also be considered.

Interested applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and initial application through ⁠Altiva Management Group’s recruitment website. Applications will be handled directly by the recruitment firm.

Founded in 1907, Mercedes is located along Interstate 2 between McAllen and Brownsville.

The City of Mercedes is an Equal Opportunity Employer.