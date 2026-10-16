Texas Adds 154,300 Jobs, Outpacing National Growth

Governor Greg Abbott touted the strength of the Texas economy as Texas employers added 154,300 nonfarm jobs over the last 12 months for an annual growth rate of 1.1 percent, outpacing the national rate by 0.8 percentage points. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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Governor Greg Abbott touted the strength of the Texas economy as Texas employers added 154,300 nonfarm jobs over the last 12 months for an annual growth rate of 1.1 percent, outpacing the national rate by 0.8 percentage points. Image for illustration purposes

AUSTIN ‒ Governor Greg Abbott touted the strength of the Texas economy as Texas employers added 154,300 nonfarm jobs over the last 12 months for an annual growth rate of 1.1 percent, outpacing the national rate by 0.8 percentage points.

“Texas is where opportunity knows no bounds,” said Governor Abbott. “With the best business climate and strongest workforce in America, Texas grows jobs faster than the nation as a whole and wages have risen to an all-time high. Texas truly is the best place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”

September labor market data from the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

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Nonfarm jobs in Texas totaled 14,461,300 in September with a gain of 154,300 jobs over the last 12 months.

Texans working, including self-employed Texans, totaled 15,246,400.

The Texas labor force totaled 15,948,400 with a gain of 15,800 people over the month.

The manufacturing sector experienced the largest over-the-month increase in September after adding 4,700 jobs; government services saw the largest decline. The private sector added 160,400 jobs in total over the last 12 months.

Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas has gained more than 2.6 million jobs. Average weekly wages in Texas rose to an all-time high in the first quarter of 2026, according to the most recent available labor market information.

On Monday, Governor Abbott announced over $20 million in Jobs and Education for Texans(JET) career training grants have been awarded to schools across Texas.