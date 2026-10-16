Hyundai Recalls 94,622 Genesis Vehicles Over Power Seat Fire Risk

Hyundai is recalling 94,622 Genesis vehicles in the United States because a faulty power seat switch could cause overheating and increase the risk of fire. Owners are advised to park affected vehicles outdoors until repairs are available. AI-generated illustration / Texas Border Business.

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Texas Border Business

Hyundai Motor America is recalling 94,622 vehicles in the United States because a malfunctioning front power seat switch could cause an electric motor to overheat, increasing the risk of fire while the vehicle is parked or being driven.

The recall covers certain 2015–2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017–2020 Genesis G80 sedans, according to recall information filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on October 8, 2026.

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The recall is identified as NHTSA campaign number 26V664000.

The issue involves a switch that controls the movement of certain front power seats. According to the recall information, external force can damage or dislodge components inside the switch.

If the switch becomes stuck in an activated position, the seat adjustment motor may continue operating even after an occupant leaves the vehicle.

Continuous operation can generate excessive heat, creating a potential fire hazard.

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Hyundai identified two alleged fires in the United States associated with the condition. The company reported no related crashes or injuries as of October 1, 2026.

The automaker estimates that approximately 1% of the recalled vehicles may contain the defect. However, the recall covers all 94,622 potentially affected vehicles.

Hyundai is advising owners to park affected vehicles outdoors, away from buildings, other vehicles, and structures until repairs are completed.

The company has not announced a final repair procedure. According to the recall information, a remedy remains under development.

Hyundai first learned of a possible power seat malfunction in December 2021 through its internal Speak Up For Safety reporting system.

Additional reports led the company to recover and examine affected seat components in 2023. Hyundai continued reviewing the issue through 2025.

A power seat overheating incident reported in South Korea in July 2026 prompted additional safety assessments involving vehicles in the United States.

The company subsequently initiated the recall.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning December 7, 2026. The notices will provide information about the recall and available next steps.

Vehicle owners do not need to wait for a notification letter to determine whether their vehicles are affected.

Owners can check their recall status by entering their 17-character vehicle identification number, or VIN, through the official ⁠NHTSA recall lookup service.

Owners are also encouraged to contact their local authorized Hyundai or Genesis dealership for information about the recall, safety precautions, and the availability of future repairs.

You can generally find the VIN on the driver’s side of the dashboard, inside the driver’s door opening, or on vehicle registration and insurance documents.

Once the manufacturer makes a remedy available, recall repairs will be performed at authorized dealerships without charge.

The recall applies only to vehicles identified as affected by the safety defect, not necessarily every Genesis sedan manufactured during the listed model years.