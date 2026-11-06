Teach For America Rio Grande Valley Announces 2027 Honor Roll Gala Honorees

Gary Gurwitz, Felida Villarreal, CEO and President of VIDA, and Dr. Nina Lee Torkelson. Courtesy images

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — Teach For America Rio Grande Valley (TFA RGV) has announced three honorees for its ninth annual Honor Roll Gala, scheduled for April 3, 2027, at the Mission Event Center. The event recognizes individuals and organizations contributing to educational opportunities and community development across the Rio Grande Valley.

Gary Gurwitz will receive the Educational Champion Award, Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA) will receive the Institutional Catalyst Award, and Dr. Nina Lee Torkelson will receive the Alumni Leadership Award.

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Gurwitz, an attorney and longtime community leader, has supported educational development since helping establish South Texas College in 1993. He served as a trustee for nearly three decades, contributing to the college’s expansion and the establishment of the South Texas College Foundation.

“My support and involvement in education and the community was always as a member of a team. Together at South Texas College, we helped provide more educational opportunities which led to regional growth,” Gurwitz said.

His community involvement also includes the Vannie E. Cook Cancer Foundation and Easter Seals.

VIDA, founded in 1995, will be recognized for helping low-income, unemployed and underemployed residents pursue postsecondary education and workforce training.

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According to the organization, VIDA served 1,065 individuals during the past year, reporting a 95% persistence rate and an 84% graduation rate. It estimates an economic return of $15.69 for every dollar invested.

“At VIDA, we partner with our community to expand educational and workforce development opportunities for Rio Grande Valley residents,” said Felida Villarreal, VIDA’s chief executive officer.

Torkelson, a physician and 2000 Teach For America Rio Grande Valley alumna, began her career teaching fifth grade in Weslaco ISD. After completing medical school, she returned to South Texas to provide primary care and train future healthcare professionals.

Her community service includes the Knapp Community Care Foundation, Valley Symphony Orchestra and McAllen ISD Education Foundation.

“My life really began when I joined Teach For America and moved to the Rio Grande Valley,” Torkelson said. She credited her teaching experience with shaping her approach to medicine and community involvement.

Ana D. González, executive director of Teach For America Rio Grande Valley, said the honorees represent sustained commitments to students and regional communities.

Proceeds from the gala will support recruitment, training, and development of educational leaders, including Ignite tutors, incoming corps members, and the organization’s network of more than 270 alumni.

The April 3 event will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, recognition program, and music.

Dr. Christian Corrales, regional board chair, invited community members to attend and support the honorees.

Additional information and tickets are available at https://bit.ly/honor-roll-27.