STC Staff of the Year turns Experience into Service

Valeria’s commitment to students recently earned her recognition as South Texas College’s inaugural 2026 Staff Employee of the Year award for the Technology Campus and Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence (RCPSE). For Tovar, the honor is a reflection of her own journey through education as she remembers facing many of the same challenges she sees among students at STC. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Joey Gomez

McALLEN, Texas – Valeria Tovar’s commitment to students recently earned her recognition as South Texas College’s inaugural 2026 Staff Employee of the Year award for the Technology Campus and Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence (RCPSE), one of five employees recognized collegewide.

For Tovar, the honor is a reflection of her own journey through education as she remembers facing many of the same challenges she sees among students at STC.

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From completing an ApplyTexas application and understanding financial aid, to overcoming a language barrier as a native Spanish speaker, Tovar reflects on what it felt like to be a first-generation college student trying to navigate higher education without knowing where to begin.

Today, as a staff member with STC’s Cashier’s Office at the Technology Campus, Tovar said she uses those experiences to make sure students know that they do not have to navigate college alone.

“I put myself in the shoes of these students because I was once that type of student,” she said. “I really want to help them as much as I can so they can surpass these challenges. I see myself in them.”

The first-ever staff award recognizes those who demonstrate exemplary performance, embody STC’s core values and who make meaningful contributions to students, colleagues and the college community.

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For Tovar, who joined STC as a cashier in 2023, assisting students often extends far beyond answering questions about their accounts.

After noticing students walking around campus unsure of where to go for assistance, Tovar began collaborating with Technology Campus faculty to bring Cashier’s Office information directly into classrooms.

“I thought ‘Staying here at the desk is not helping in the way that I preferred,’’’ she said. “That’s when I decided to start with the classroom presentations.”

The results were immediate. Tovar said student visits increased from only a handful to at least 53 following her first round of presentations. As more faculty became involved, that number continued to grow. During her busiest semester, she said she assisted more than 424 students at one point.

The presentations also became an opportunity for students to ask questions beyond cashier services.

“It may not be related to my department, but I tell them ‘Come see me, and we can guide you to the right department that can assist you,’’’ she said.

Tovar’s willingness to help comes from her own journey at STC.

She first learned about the college through an STC information table at a community gathering. She later enrolled and earned associate degrees in Criminal Justice and Social Work, graduating cum laude in 2019.

Tovar is now returning to STC to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership.

Her commitment to service also extends beyond the college. Beginning in 2016, she spent eight years involved in community service working on projects ranging from public lighting to community cleanups.

But some of her most meaningful moments come when former students return to tell her how they are doing.

She recalls encouraging one nervous 19-year-old Welding student before his first industry test. He passed, entered the workforce and eventually purchased his own welding rig before beginning contract work for industrial companies. Even after entering the industry, he contacted Tovar about returning to complete his associate degree.

“It’s very rewarding because you have a front-row seat looking at all they have accomplished,” Tovar said. “They are able to find a job, build a career and provide for their families.”

When her name was announced as Staff Employee of the Year, Tovar said she was so surprised she could not believe it.

“I’m very blessed and very grateful for the opportunity,” she said. “It motivates me to continue assisting students in different ways, but also pursue more personal and professional growth.”

That is the same message she shares with students who may question whether they belong in college, which she notices often.

“I always tell students that is very important to believe in themselves,” she said. “They need to know that they are capable of doing so many things. If I can, then the students can too.”