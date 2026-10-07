Los Muertos Bailan Organizers Call for Student Chalk Artists

The City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Department invites local high school students to participate in the Los Muertos Bailan High School Chalk Art Competition on Saturday, October 24, 2026, as part of the City’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration. Courtesy image

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EDINBURG, Texas – The City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Department invites local high school students to participate in the Los Muertos Bailan High School Chalk Art Competition on Saturday, October 24, 2026, as part of the City’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration.

Students will create original chalk artwork inspired by the theme and traditions of Los Muertos Bailan and Día de los Muertos, showcasing their creativity and artistic talents during the festival.

Participation is free and limited to 20 students. Participants are asked to bring chalk or additional materials needed to complete their artwork.

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First, second, and third-place winners will each be recognized with City of Edinburg Los Muertos Bailan trophies.

Courtesy image

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Competition: High School Chalk Art Competition

Theme: Los Muertos Bailan / Día de los Muertos

Entry Fee: Free

Participation: Limited to 20 entries

Awards: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Trophies

For competition details, registration information, and additional Los Muertos Bailan updates, visit edinburgarts.com/losmuertosbailan.

This program is organized by the Edinburg Cultural Arts Department. For more information, call (956) 388-8224 or visit edinburgarts.com. The City of Edinburg is committed to making its events accessible to people of all abilities. Individuals with accessibility questions or requests for accommodations may contact the City Secretary’s Office at (956) 388-8204 at least 14 days prior to the event.

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