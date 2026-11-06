$50 Million in Combined Rewards Offered for Three Tren de Aragua Leaders Following Task Force Probe

Three fugitive leaders of the foreign terrorist organization Tren de Aragua (TdA), designated by the Trump Administration last year, are charged in the Southern District of Texas and now have rewards totaling up to $50 million for information leading to their arrests and/or convictions. Image courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

HOUSTON – Three fugitive leaders of the foreign terrorist organization Tren de Aragua (TdA), designated by the Trump Administration last year, are charged in the Southern District of Texas and now have rewards totaling up to $50 million for information leading to their arrests and/or convictions.

Yohan José Romero a/k/a Yohan Petrica, 48; Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano a/k/a El Viejo, 37; and Juan Gabriel Rivas Núñez a/k/a Juancho, 44, were previously charged in a six-count second superseding indictment returned in 2025. A nine-count third superseding indictment followed in July 2026.

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According to the allegations, all three face charges of conspiring to provide and providing material support to Tren de Aragua (TdA). Serrano is on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and also faces charges of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute cocaine and international cocaine distribution.

“Since President Trump returned to office, the Department of Justice has charged more than 350 members and associates of Tren de Aragua, including Yohan Petrica, El Viejo, and Juancho,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Their criminal enterprise has spread fear, violence, and lawlessness, and we will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice. Anyone with information regarding the location of the three individuals listed in today’s superseding indictment should help save lives by notifying the FBI.”

“These gang members are monsters, and we’ve indicted them as such,” said U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz. “I’m confident the enhanced bounties will incentivize these terrorists’ return to my district, where we will bring them to justice.”

“By leveraging DEA’s investigative expertise alongside our partners through the Homeland Security Task Force, we are bringing the full force of the U.S. government to bear against narco-terrorists that threaten our communities. Today’s announcement demonstrates what can be achieved through unprecedented coordination and intelligence sharing across federal law enforcement,” said Administrator Terrance Cole of the Drug Enforcement Administration. “Yohan José Romero, Mosquera Serrano, and Rivas Núñez have played key roles in directing and expanding Tren de Aragua’s operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. TdA spreads violence, fear, and instability wherever it operates. Make no mistake – DEA will stop at nothing to identify, disrupt, and dismantle this criminal network.”

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“There’s a reason Giovanni Mosquera Serrano is one of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted fugitives. He, along with “Petrica,” “Juancho,” and their foreign terror organization, are accused of a long list of crimes that include murders, kidnappings, drug and sex trafficking, and illegal gold mining operations that help finance TdA’s terrorist activities,” said Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson of the FBI Houston Field Office. “TdA’s criminal activity spills into streets and communities across the U.S., including Houston. We hope today’s multimillion-dollar rewards motivate someone, anywhere, to say ‘enough is enough’ and lead us to one or all three fugitives. The arm of the law is long, and no border will shield them from American justice.”

“As Secretary Rubio has repeatedly stated, transnational criminal and terrorist organizations such as Tren de Aragua are the most urgent security threat in our hemisphere,” said Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas G. DiNanno. “Today, we are offering rewards totaling up to $50 million under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of the top three leaders of Tren de Aragua. The Trump Administration remains fully committed to eliminating narcoterrorist organizations in the region that traffic illicit drugs, commit violent acts, and cause harm to American communities.”

The Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is offering the rewards through its Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program for information leading to arrests or convictions of the three fugitives in any country.

The reward for information leading to Romero’s arrest or conviction increased from $4 million to $20 million, while the reward for Serrano has increased to $15 million from $5 million. A new reward of up to $15 million is also being offered for information regarding Núñez.

According to court documents, TdA originated as a Venezuelan prison gang in the mid-2000s and has since expanded its criminal network throughout the Western Hemisphere, including the United States. The organization engages in drug and firearms trafficking, commercial sex trafficking, kidnapping, robbery, theft, fraud, and extortion. Members also commit murder, assault, and other violent acts to further its criminal activities, according to the charges.

TdA also allegedly generated revenue through financial crimes targeting financial institutions, including ATM jackpotting schemes used to steal millions of dollars. The investigation revealed the conspiracy targeted or carried out ATM jackpotting attacks in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and several foreign countries, according to the allegations.

If you have any information concerning these individuals, please contact the FBI via WhatsApp or Telegram at +1-281-787-9939. Those with information may also contact their local FBI office, nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate or can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Casey N. MacDonald and Anibal J. Alaniz of the SDTX are prosecuting the case along with Deputy Director David C. Smith and Trial Attorneys James Keller and Kelly McGann of Joint Task Force Vulcan.

This case is part of JTFV, which was created in 2019 to eradicate MS-13 and now expanded at the direction of the Attorney General to target TdA. JTFV is comprised of U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country. Those include SDTX; Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, Eastern and Western Districts of North Carolina; Western District of Virginia; Southern District of Florida; Eastern District of Texas; Western District of Oklahoma; Northern District of Indiana; and Districts of Nevada and Arizona as well as the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, and Department of Justice’s National Security Division, Criminal Division, and the Office of Judicial Attaché and DEA partners in Bogotá, Colombia. Additionally, Federal Bureau of Prisons; FBI; DEA; Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Customs and Border Protection; USMS and Homeland Security Task Forces are essential law enforcement partners with JTFV.

This case is part of the HSTF established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of U.S. law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States. HSTF Houston comprises agents and officers from FBI; ICE HSI; DEA; Texas Department of Public Safety; Houston Police Department; Harris County Sheriff’s Office; ATF; USMS; U.S. Postal Inspection Service; Department of Transportation and IRS Criminal Investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas leading the prosecution.

Colombian National Police (Policía Nacional de Colombia) and the Colombian Attorney General’s Office (Fiscalía General de la Nación), Justice Department’s Office of the Judicial Attaché in Bogota, Columbia, and Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

Updated November 5, 2026