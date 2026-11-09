Rotortrade Delivers Airbus H145 Helicopter to Mexico’s COTEMAR

Representatives of Rotortrade, RotorLease and Mexican offshore services company COTEMAR gather in front of an Airbus H145 D3 helicopter during its official handover ceremony on November 5, 2026, at Rotortrade’s European Maintenance Center in Tallard, France. The delivery marks RotorLease’s first helicopter leasing transaction in Latin America under a five-year agreement supporting COTEMAR’s offshore aviation operations in Mexico. Courtesy photo.

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

TALLARD, France — Rotortrade, an international helicopter dealership, has delivered an Airbus H145 D3 helicopter to Mexican offshore services company COTEMAR, marking the first leasing transaction in Latin America for RotorLease, the company’s helicopter leasing division.

The aircraft was formally handed over on November 5, 2026, during a ceremony at Rotortrade’s European Maintenance Center in Tallard, France. Representatives from Rotortrade, RotorLease and COTEMAR attended the event.

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Under the five-year leasing agreement, ALA will operate the helicopter in Mexico to support COTEMAR’s offshore aviation requirements.

The transaction combines aircraft sourcing, technical services, maintenance, and financing through Rotortrade’s integrated dealership model.

Raymond Lubrano, managing director of RotorLease, described the agreement as an important development in the company’s international expansion.

“Entering the Latin American market alongside a strong operator like COTEMAR is a significant milestone in RotorLease’s international expansion,” Lubrano said.

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He said the company’s approach extends beyond aircraft financing to include fleet management solutions, technical expertise, and long-term leasing support.

“The region represents a major growth opportunity for us, and this first transaction lays the foundation for a lasting presence there,” Lubrano added.

Carlos Garza Snydelaar, chief operations officer of COTEMAR, said Rotortrade’s technical and financial capabilities helped address challenges encountered during the transaction.

“Throughout this transaction, Rotortrade demonstrated professionalism, flexibility and a strong understanding of our operational needs,” Garza Snydelaar said.

He said the five-year agreement provides greater financial flexibility while supporting COTEMAR’s long-term fleet strategy.

According to the company, leasing allows COTEMAR to operate the helicopter without making the substantial initial investment required for outright ownership. The arrangement also enables the company to direct capital toward its offshore operations.

Philippe Lubrano, chief executive officer of Rotortrade, said the transaction reflects the company’s strategy of combining aircraft sales, maintenance and financing.

“When we developed Rotortrade’s helicopter dealership model, our vision was to go beyond buying and selling aircraft,” he said.

He explained that the company established its business model to provide customers with services throughout an aircraft’s operational lifecycle.

The delivery represents RotorLease’s entry into the Latin American helicopter leasing market under Raymond Lubrano, who was recently appointed managing director.

Rotortrade said the transaction demonstrates how its various business operations can work together to meet customers’ technical, operational, and financial requirements.

For COTEMAR, the agreement supports its existing offshore aviation operations while providing a leasing structure intended to accommodate future fleet requirements.