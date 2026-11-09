Lone Star National Bank Continues Longstanding Support of Renaissance Cancer Foundation With $25,000 Sponsorship

S. David Deanda Jr., president of Lone Star National Bank, joins Marissa Castañeda, senior executive vice president at DHR Health, and representatives of the bank and Renaissance Cancer Foundation to present a $25,000 Diamond Sponsorship supporting the foundation’s November 21, 2026, Viva La Vida Gala. Courtesy photo.

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Lone Star National Bank has contributed $25,000 as a Diamond Sponsor of the Renaissance Cancer Foundation’s 2026 Viva La Vida Gala, continuing a relationship that has supported cancer patients throughout the Rio Grande Valley for more than a decade.

The bank announced the sponsorship ahead of the November 21 fundraising event, which supports the foundation’s mission to provide financial assistance, advocacy, guidance, and other resources to underserved cancer patients.

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S. David Deanda Jr., president of Lone Star National Bank, participated in a ceremonial check presentation at the bank’s headquarters alongside Marissa Castañeda, senior executive vice president at DHR Health, and other representatives.

The contribution continues a history of financial support documented by Texas Border Business and Mega Doctor News.

In February 2015, Texas Border Business reported that Deanda participated in the Renaissance Cancer Foundation’s annual fundraising celebration, which raised $202,000 to assist cancer patients.

“On behalf of the officers and directors of Lone Star National Bank, we gladly participate, and we find ways to give back to the community in order to be a better organization,” Deanda said during that event.

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The bank also participated as a platinum sponsor in the foundation’s 2017 gala, which raised $345,700 for local cancer patients.

More recently, Lone Star National Bank was among the Diamond Sponsors of the foundation’s 2024 gala, which raised $450,194.

The foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with DHR Health, assists underserved cancer patients in Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy counties.

Its services include financial assistance, transportation support, oncology wigs, and other resources to help patients manage the challenges of cancer treatment.

Evelyn Sáenz, executive director of the Renaissance Cancer Foundation, oversees the organization’s efforts to help patients facing financial difficulties.

In November 2025, Mega Doctor News reported that the foundation’s 15th annual gala raised $428,390, exceeding its fundraising goal.

“Because of the generosity of our sponsors, the Renaissance Cancer Foundation will continue to carry out its mission, serving cancer patients who are in need of assistance,” Sáenz said following that event.

Castañeda also acknowledged the importance of continued community support.

“Through the Renaissance Cancer Foundation, we are helping to make a difference in the lives of those facing the challenges of cancer,” she said in 2025.

The November 21 Viva La Vida Gala will continue the foundation’s annual fundraising tradition.

Lone Star National Bank’s latest contribution marks another year of support for an organization that has helped Rio Grande Valley cancer patients since 2008.