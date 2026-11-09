Esmeralda Receives Estrella de Tejas Award for Leadership and Service to Young Latinas

Esmerelda Adame. Courtesy photo

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — Esmeralda Adame, president of the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas (HWNT) Rio Grande Valley Chapter, has received the Estrella de Tejas Award in recognition of her work with an organization dedicated to empowering women and supporting the development of young Latina leaders.

In a public message announcing the recognition, Esmeralda thanked the organization for the opportunity to lead the regional chapter and credited fellow board members, volunteers, and community supporters for their contributions to the organization’s mission.

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“Not lucky but blessed,” she wrote, describing her opportunity to serve as chapter president.

She also expressed appreciation for receiving the award and emphasized the collective work involved in supporting young Latinas through the organization’s programs and activities.

“Happy to have received the Estrella de Tejas Award for the work being done for this amazing organization that empowers women and invests in young Latinas,” she wrote.

The Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas focuses on women’s empowerment, leadership development, and opportunities for Latinas. Its Rio Grande Valley Chapter brings together individuals committed to supporting those objectives through community involvement and volunteer service.

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Esmeralda specifically recognized the chapter’s board members, Madrinas, volunteers, and donors who contribute their time and financial resources to support young women.

“Thank you to all the board that leads with me,” she wrote. “Thank you to every single Madrina, every volunteer, and person that has donated time and money to help the young Latinas in progress.”

In a separate message, Esmeralda expanded on her appreciation for those who dedicate personal time to the organization’s activities.

“Thank you for all the volunteer work, for all the countless hours, for all the Saturdays that you invest in these young ladies,” she said.

Her remarks acknowledged the continuing commitment required from volunteers who participate in activities intended to help young Latinas develop leadership skills and prepare for future opportunities.

“Thank you because we are shaping the next generation of Latina leaders,” Esmeralda said.

She again recognized the Madrinas, volunteers, and other individuals who support the organization’s efforts.

“Thank you for all you do, thank you for all the madrinas, the volunteers, and everyone who invests in these young ladies,” she said.

Esmeralda concluded her remarks by expressing appreciation for the recognition.

“Happy to receive this award. Thank you so much.”

Her comments emphasized the collective contributions of volunteers and supporters, whom she credited with helping the organization pursue its mission of investing in the next generation of Latina leaders.