LSNB Celebrates Surge in Rio Grande Valley Voter Turnout

Lone Star National Bank (LSNB) proudly recognizes the collective efforts of the Advocacy Alliance Center of Texas (AACT NOW) and its regional community partners following a significant increase in voter participation during the November 3, 2026, general election. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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McAllen, TX – Lone Star National Bank (LSNB) proudly recognizes the collective efforts of the Advocacy Alliance Center of Texas (AACT NOW) and its regional community partners following a significant increase in voter participation during the November 3, 2026, general election.

According to preliminary figures compiled by AACT NOW, 328,631 ballots were cast across Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy counties, representing an increase of 95,383 votes, or 40.9%, compared to the 2022 midterm election. Regional voter turnout increased from 33.8% in 2022 to approximately 43.3% in 2026.

As part of its commitment to community involvement and civic responsibility, LSNB actively supported AACT NOW’s nonpartisan voter engagement efforts throughout October. The bank encouraged employees across its organization to exercise their right to vote and participate in the Touch-10 initiative by completing their outreach cards and engaging family members, friends, and colleagues in conversations about the importance of civic participation.

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Through these internal efforts, LSNB sought to reinforce the importance of individual participation and demonstrate how collective action can contribute to stronger, more engaged communities.

“At Lone Star National Bank, we believe that strong communities are built through active participation, shared responsibility, and meaningful partnerships,” said S. David Deanda, President of Lone Star National Bank.

“We are proud to have supported AACT NOW’s efforts by encouraging our employees to exercise their right to vote and inspire others to do the same. Civic engagement is an important part of building a stronger future for the communities we proudly serve.”

Strengthening Communities Through Personal Connections

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Through its Rally the Vote initiative, AACT NOW united more than 60 community partners across the four counties, including businesses, municipalities, healthcare organizations, and educational institutions, to promote nonpartisan voter education.

The organization’s Ambassador Program and Touch-10 initiative activated 292 ambassadors and reached approximately 17,000 individuals through participating employee and personal outreach networks.

“These numbers reinforce what we’ve believed from the beginning: personal connections matter,” said Norma Flores-Ruiz, Executive Director of AACT NOW. “When our ambassadors encourage family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors to participate, we’re building a stronger, more engaged Rio Grande Valley. And we’re just getting started.”

Preliminary data also indicate that nearly 72% of registered voters tracked through AACT NOW’s Touch-10 initiative participated in the election, compared with approximately 43% of registered voters countywide in Hidalgo County.

Continuing the Commitment to Civic Engagement

As AACT NOW prepares to expand its Ambassador and Touch-10 programs and strengthen year-round civic education, LSNB remains committed to supporting partnerships that encourage community involvement and promote a culture of civic responsibility.

The bank recognizes the dedication of AACT NOW, its regional partners, and the many individuals who contributed to this collaborative effort.

All voter participation figures remain preliminary and are subject to official verification and certification.