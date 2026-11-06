Startup Texas Pitch Fest Returns to Brownsville December 9

The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC) will host Startup Texas Pitch Fest 2026 on Wednesday, December 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the eBridge Center for Business & Commercialization in Downtown Brownsville. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC) will host Startup Texas Pitch Fest 2026 on Wednesday, December 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the eBridge Center for Business & Commercialization in Downtown Brownsville.

The event brings entrepreneurs from across the Rio Grande Valley together to pitch their businesses before sponsors, investors, and the local startup community. Three awards will be presented: Best of Show, Runner-Up, and Rising Star.

Pitch Fest provides participating founders an opportunity to showcase their companies, connect with potential investors and business partners, and gain exposure within the region’s entrepreneurial community.

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The event is part of Startup Texas, BCIC’s initiative to support emerging businesses through mentorship, entrepreneurial training, and access to capital.

Pitch Fest is free to attend. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance to help organizers plan for seating, food, and refreshments.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Wednesday, December 9, 2026 Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m.

5:30–7:30 p.m. Location: eBridge Center for Business & Commercialization, 1304 E. Adams St., Brownsville, TX

eBridge Center for Business & Commercialization, 1304 E. Adams St., Brownsville, TX Admission: Free with RSVP

Free with RSVP Registration: https://luma.com/startuptexas

For more information about Startup Texas, visit startuptexas.com.

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RSVP now