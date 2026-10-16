DHR Health Launches “DHR Health Talks” Podcast

PODCAST LAUNCH: DHR Health is pleased to announce the launch of “DHR Health Talks,” a new podcast series designed to connect Rio Grande Valley residents with trusted physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who share valuable health information. Pictured is longtime family medicine physician, Dr. Dan Guerra (left) who serves as host of the podcast series. He is interviewing Dr. Sridhar Allam, medical director of DHR Health’s transplant institute, which is the only transplant program available in the RGV. DHR Health Talks can be found at on YouTube, searching “DHR Health Talks.” image courtesy of DHR Health

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DHR Health is pleased to announce the launch of DHR Health Talks, a new podcast series designed to connect all Rio Grande Valley residents with trusted DHR Health physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who provide listeners with valuable information on a variety of health-related topics. You can start listening to a podcast segment of your choice by going to YouTube and searching for “DHR Health Talks.”

Each podcast is hosted by family medicine physician, Dr. Dan Guerra, who has over 40 years of experience in the medical field. He interviews each guest about their area of medical expertise so that audiences of all ages can learn and understand the medical services and resources that are available to them at DHR Health.

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