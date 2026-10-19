Marco Rubio’s Epic Takedown of Cory Booker Over Trump’s Military Operation in Iran

Home MeGustaTV Marco Rubio’s Epic Takedown of Cory Booker Over Trump’s Military Operation in...MeGustaTVMarco Rubio’s Epic Takedown of Cory Booker Over Trump’s Military Operation in IranMarco Rubio's Epic Takedown of Cory Booker Over Trump's Military Operation in Iran Oct 19, 202646 ShareFacebookXLinkedinPinterestWhatsAppCopy URLEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSecretary Rubio Attends President Trump’s Roundtable on American MiningSecretary Rubio Delivers Remarks to the Munich Security ConferenceSecretary Rubio Delivers Opening Remarks at the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political TerrorismRegister to Vote by October 5 #AACTNowPharr Police Earns State Accreditation- Advertisement -YouTube videoTexas Border BusinessMarco Rubio’s Epic Takedown of Cory Booker Over Trump’s Military Operation in Iran- Advertisement -TOP STORIESAACT Now Launches Rally the Vote Campaign During Edinburg Gathering Sep 16, 2026Can PSJA’s Teacher Investment Model Offer a Path for Schools Across... Sep 29, 2026Six Mission Mayoral Candidates Present Competing Visions for City’s Future Oct 15, 2026Alonzo Cantu Calls on Rio Grande Valley Leaders to Rally the... Sep 16, 2026Changing Careers, Changing Lives: TSC Student Receives Prestigious Grant Sep 18, 2026