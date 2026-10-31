Houston ICE Officer Faces Felony Assault Charge After Striking Construction Worker With SUV

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare (center, at podium), joined by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (in uniform, immediately to his right) and other law enforcement officials, addresses reporters during an October 30, 2026, news conference announcing the indictment of ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. During the press conference, officials presented surveillance video, body-camera footage, and portions of the officer’s recorded 911 call about the October 10 incident in Houston. Screenshot from video released by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Texas Border Business

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HOUSTON, Texas — A federal immigration operation in Houston on October 10, 2026, ended with a construction worker seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. Twenty days later, a Harris County grand jury indicted the officer on a felony assault charge.

According to Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare, ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales, 33, was driving a 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 7:30 a.m. near Clay Road and Highway 6 when he pursued a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Miguel Parra Hernandez, 48.

Parra Hernandez and another occupant fled on foot. During the pursuit, Morales’ vehicle struck Parra Hernandez, causing multiple fractures to his right leg.

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Teare said Parra Hernandez, a Mexican national who has lived in Harris County for more than 30 years, had no criminal record, deportation order or pending immigration proceeding.

ICE agents reportedly were searching for another individual, Jose Mendoza-Cervantes. Teare said that person might have died years earlier but acknowledged investigators had not independently verified the information.

After the collision, Morales contacted emergency dispatchers to request an ambulance.

“We’re following this guy trying to pull him over. He jumped out of the vehicle. I tried to get around him and he hit my car,” Morales said during the recorded 911 call.

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The officer told the dispatcher that Parra Hernandez was conscious and complaining of pain. When Morales mentioned moving the handcuffed man into his vehicle, the dispatcher instructed him not to move the injured person unless necessary.

Investigators later obtained surveillance footage from a nearby bakery and Morales’ body-camera recording.

During the body camera recording, Morales acknowledged striking the man, saying, “I was coming in and I hit him with the car.”

Teare presented synchronized recordings during an October 30 news conference, alleging that Morales deliberately steered toward Parra Hernandez.

A grand jury in Harris County’s 174th District Court indicted Morales for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators reviewed video recordings, interviewed witnesses and examined the circumstances of the pursuit.

Gonzalez also disclosed that two handcuffed detainees were inside Morales’ vehicle during the chase, raising concerns about their safety.

Watch the Full Press Conference

Watch Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez discuss the indictment of ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales, including video evidence and the officer’s recorded 911 call. Link below:

Teare alleged that federal authorities subsequently deported at least two potential witnesses despite objections from local investigators. He said his office received some federal cooperation during the investigation.

ICE rejected the allegation that Morales intentionally struck Parra Hernandez. Morales’ attorney, David Lindenmuth, described the collision as accidental and accused prosecutors of political motivation.

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz issued a statement October 30 criticizing the indictment.

“This time, he’s pursuing what looks like a political prosecution of an ICE agent for doing his job,” Reitz said, referring to Teare.

Reitz said his office had not been consulted before the indictment and that his preliminary review found no basis for federal charges at that time.

His statement concerned potential federal charges, while Morales faces a separate prosecution under Texas law.

Teare said an arrest warrant would be issued and acknowledged that Morales could seek to transfer the case to federal court.

Parra Hernandez remained in ICE custody at a rehabilitation facility while recovering from his injuries, according to Teare.

Gonzalez emphasized that the indictment did not determine guilt.

Morales is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Watch the Full Press Conference

Watch Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez discuss the indictment of ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales, including video evidence and the officer’s recorded 911 call. Link below: