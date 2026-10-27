Texas Border Business and Mega Doctor News Record 1.29 Million Page Views in Three Months

The Mountains We Have Climbed and the Greater Heights Ahead!

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business and Mega Doctor News are thanking their readers after Google Analytics data showed strong digital traffic for both publications in July, August, and September 2026.

The three-month results show hundreds of thousands of page views across the two publications, reflecting an audience that continues to turn to the websites for news, business, economic development, health care, education, and community coverage.

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Texas Border Business recorded approximately 101,000 page views and 67,000 active users in July. Traffic increased substantially in August, reaching about 336,000 page views and 152,000 active users.

The publication maintained that level in September, recording approximately 339,000 page views and 156,000 active users, according to Google Analytics 4.

Together, those three months generated approximately 776,000 page views for Texas Border Business. Analytics also show that Organic Search was the top source of sessions in August and September, with 142,000 and 127,000 sessions, respectively.

Mega Doctor News also recorded substantial readership during the same period. The health publication received about 93,000 page views and 44,000 active users in July, followed by about 253,000 page views and 99,000 active users in August.

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In September, Mega Doctor News registered approximately 168,000 page views and 70,000 active users. That brought its three-month page-view total to approximately 514,000.

Combined, Texas Border Business and Mega Doctor News generated about 1.29 million page views over the three-month period.

The figures also underscore the importance of search engines in connecting readers to the publications’ reporting. Organic Search accounted for 105,000 Mega Doctor News sessions in August and 60,000 in September.

The readership extends beyond the publications’ South Texas base. The United States was the largest source of active users in the reports, and readers also came from Canada, Mexico, Germany, Ireland, Singapore, China, and other countries.

For Texas Border Business and Mega Doctor News, the numbers represent more than website traffic. They represent readers choosing to open an article, search for information, and return to publications built to serve their communities.

To our readers, advertisers, contributors, and community partners, thank you. Your continued readership makes this growth possible and motivates us to keep improving our coverage and digital publications.