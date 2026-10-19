City of Edinburg to Celebrate Historic Arts District Designation, Oct. 24th

The event will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Arts, Culture & Events (ACE) Center. This landmark ceremony recognizes Edinburg’s official status as a Recognized Texas Cultural District, highlighting the city’s expanding support for creative industries, downtown revitalization, and long-term economic growth. Following the formal presentation, attendees are invited to stay and enjoy the festivities of the 12th Annual Los Muertos Bailan Festival, the largest Day of the Dead celebration in South Texas. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas – The City of Edinburg invites community members, business owners, and regional partners to celebrate a historic milestone for local arts and economic development: the official Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) State Cultural District Designation Ceremony for the Edinburg Arts District.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Arts, Culture & Events (ACE) Center. This landmark ceremony recognizes Edinburg’s official status as a Recognized Texas Cultural District, highlighting the city’s expanding support for creative industries, downtown revitalization, and long-term economic growth. Following the formal presentation, attendees are invited to stay and enjoy the festivities of the 12th Annual Los Muertos Bailan Festival, the largest Day of the Dead celebration in South Texas.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with live musical performances by a UTRGV student ensemble. Hosted by the Edinburg Cultural Arts Department, the formal program begins at 5:30 p.m. and features key community and state leaders, including Mayor Omar Ochoa, TCA Commissioner Diane Milliken Garza, Ph.D., and TCA Executive Director Gary Gibbs, Ph.D., who will present the official state designation proclamation.

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The ceremony will conclude with the unveiling of the official Arts District signage and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting alongside civic leaders, state representatives, and community partners.

Event Information: Event: Arts District Designation Ceremony Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. – 6:35 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.) Location: ACE Center Admission: Free and open to the public

For more information about the Arts District Designation Ceremony or upcoming cultural initiatives, please contact the City of Edinburg Cultural Arts Department at (956) 388-8224 or visit edinburgarts.com.

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