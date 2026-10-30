Little Caesars® Opens Doors to Newest Restaurant in Palmview 

Little Caesars® announced its newest restaurant in Palmview, located at 180 North La Homa Road, is now open. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





PALMVIEW, Texas – Little Caesars® announced its newest restaurant in Palmview, located at 180 North La Homa Road, is now open. To celebrate, the new restaurant will host a grand opening celebration in November, inviting the Palmview community to enjoy giveaways, free entertainment and a variety of family-friendly activities. Additional details about the celebration will be announced soon.

“We’re thrilled to bring a Little Caesars location to the Palmview community,” said Josh Hill, brand president at Sizzling Caesar. “Our goal is to make it easier than ever for guests to enjoy reliable quality, speed, and value close to home.”

Courtesy image

With the core pillars of quality, value and convenience, Little Caesars has thousands of stores globally. At Little Caesars, pizza dough is made fresh in-house daily, and every pizza features a 100% blend of real Mozzarella and Muenster cheeses.

- Advertisement -









The new restaurant in Palmview will serve Little Caesars signature products, including Hot-N-Ready® pizza, Crazy Bread® and Caesar Wings®, as well as the fan-favorite Crazy Puffs, perfect for a quick lunch, family dinner, or a late-night snack.

The new location will serve guests Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. with extended hours on Friday and Saturday until midnight.

Information source: Little Caesars®