South Texas College Gathers School District Leaders for Annual CTE Meeting

South Texas College’s Dual Credit Programs welcomed school district partners to its annual Career and Technical Education Leadership Meeting. The event was created so attendees can explore workforce training, industry connections and opportunities for students. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Joey Gomez

McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College’s Dual Credit Programs brought school district representatives together for its annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) Leadership Meeting, focusing on expanding student access to workforce training as well as connections with regional employers.

Recently held at STC’s Technology Campus, the meeting connected CTE directors, counselors and school district staff with college leaders through a roundtable event, along with a program showcase and alumni panel.

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Rebecca De Leon, Ed.D., associate vice president for Dual Credit Programs and School District Partnerships, said the gathering provided an opportunity to hear directly from districts about their needs while identifying avenues to expand career pathways.

Fostering connections and building community spirit in South Texas. A warm handshake highlights collaboration during a local event. STC image

“Today’s conversation is really focused on hearing from our partners, hearing what their needs are and taking into account what they are seeing among their students,” De Leon said. “Among the most important things we can do for them in return is also connect them with our deans, who were here front and center in our roundtable session.”

Dual Credit Programs shared that more than 723 high school students earned certificates across 17 CTE fields during the 2025-2026 academic year. Structural Welding led with 222 graduates, followed by the Computer Applications Specialist track with 211 graduates.

STC’s overall dual credit enrollment currently stands at about more than 13,000 students this fall, with 219 CTE course sections.

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Anahid Petrosian, Ph.D., vice president and provost for Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation, highlighted programs designed to help students progress from shorter credentials to certificates, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees.

“We do that by bringing our regional partners and stakeholders together, and making sure that we are developing programs that are going to meet the needs of our community,” Petrosian said.

Sharing experiences, inspiring future generations, and making every voice heard during a community panel discussion. STC image

During the roundtable session of the meeting, college leadership discussed various topics including artificial intelligence at STC, as well as paid apprenticeships and internships.

Joe Vela, interim dean of the Division of Business, Public Safety and Technology, emphasized incorporating AI into technical fields and connecting students with employers through industry partnerships.

STC President Ricardo J. Solis, Ph.D., also highlighted workforce demand in fields like Mechatronics, Electrician Technology, Welding and Advanced Manufacturing.

“Our goal is to be able to provide students with viable jobs,” Solis said. “This is all about student mobility and continuing their upward trajectory. That is why we are so excited about the meetings we are having with the various companies in our region, so we continue to provide them with a skilled workforce. I know the students themselves are excited with all the activity taking place…from aerospace to maritime careers, we have the programs to get them there.”

For Roma Independent School District, those pathways are expanding. CTE Specialist Ana Sepulveda said students will be able to complete an automotive certificate this year, while also anticipating its first HVAC graduates. Electrical training is planned for next year.

The meeting held with Dual Credit Programs helps school districts like Roma learn from one another and communicate their needs directly to the college.

“I really do appreciate that STC is always taking care of us and our needs,” Sepulveda said.

Alumni also provided examples of how partnerships translate into career opportunities.

Vanessa Ortiz, a machine operator at GE Aerospace, earned a manufacturing certificate through dual credit and secured a job before completing her associate degree. She finished her degree while working full-time.

Ortiz encouraged educators at the meeting to introduce students to more employers and explain the careers available in the region to help them build their futures close to their families.

“I’m really grateful for the programs at STC,” Ortiz said. “Just like what I experienced here at the college, I think it’s really important for everyone to know what students here can do. They need that encouragement to help them stay here in the Valley. That’s the secret to improving our region as a whole.”