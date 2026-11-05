TxDOT launches survey for US 83 Texas Corridor Study

From now until Dec. 19, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is asking for public input on the agency’s US 83 Texas Corridor Study, which will establish a long-range implementation plan to guide improvements along the corridor. TxDOT image

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AUSTIN – From now until Dec. 19, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is asking for public input on the agency’s US 83 Texas Corridor Study, which will establish a long-range implementation plan to guide improvements along the corridor.

Public feedback, gathered through a statewide survey, will help the agency evaluate future transportation needs and potential improvements along US 83 from Carrizo Springs, Texas, to the Texas/Oklahoma state line.

The statewide study will consider existing roadway conditions, traffic operations, safety concerns, and anticipated growth throughout the corridor.

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US 83 Texas Corridor. TxDOT Image

Community participation will play an important role in the study process. Through the online survey, residents, businesses, commuters, and other corridor users will be encouraged to share their experiences and priorities to help identify transportation needs and opportunities.

Feedback received from the public will be an integral part of the larger stakeholder involvement. The study is expected to be completed by late 2027.

Public comments and feedback are important in identifying current and future needs. To access the survey and to learn more about the plan, visit the US 83 Texas Corridor Study page.

Follow the link below to take the survey:

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https://engagetxdot.mysocialpinpoint.com/us-83-texas-corridor-study

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