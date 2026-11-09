Houston Mayor Moves to Limit Police Cooperation With ICE Following Texas Elections

Immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch later discussed the changes in a separate social media video posted November 6, in which she described the mayor’s decision as an early sign of changing immigration enforcement policies in Texas. Screenshot from Facebook video

By Texas Border Business

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HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced changes to the Houston Police Department’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on November 6, 2026, following Democratic victories in the November 3 midterm elections.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire. Courtesy image

Immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch later discussed the changes in a separate social media video posted November 6, in which she described the mayor’s decision as an early sign of changing immigration enforcement policies in Texas.

“We’re already starting to see changes in police cooperation with ICE in Texas as a result of the election,” Lincoln-Goldfinch said.

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According to Lincoln-Goldfinch, Houston police had previously been instructed to contact ICE when they encountered immigrants during traffic stops or investigations. She said the practice was connected to compliance with Senate Bill 4, a Texas law enacted in 2017 governing cooperation between local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities.

Lincoln-Goldfinch said Whitmire was directing Houston police officers not to contact ICE solely because they encountered immigrants during routine traffic stops and investigations.

Watch the video from Facebook below:

Whitmire separately addressed the policy change at a November 6 news conference, where he said he intended to reduce fear among Houston residents.

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“I do this to begin a healing process — reduce fear and anxiety across our community,” Whitmire said, according to reports of the announcement.

“I also do this knowing that elections matter.”

Lincoln-Goldfinch emphasized that the mayor’s decision came before newly elected state officials were scheduled to assume office in January.

“So, this is a bold, brave move before the new leadership takes over in January, and I think that other cities could be paying attention and following suit,” she said.

She specifically mentioned Austin and Dallas as cities where local officials could consider their own policies concerning cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Lincoln-Goldfinch also connected the announcement to the November election results, saying political changes in Texas could influence local decisions before the transition of state leadership.

“You don’t have to wait till January till you start standing up for people and limiting your cooperation with ICE,” she said.

The Houston announcement concerns when local police contact federal immigration authorities. It does not mean that federal immigration enforcement operations will cease in Houston.

Lincoln-Goldfinch’s video focused on the potential implications of Whitmire’s decision for other Texas municipalities.

The mayor’s announcement and the attorney’s subsequent commentary represent separate sources, with Whitmire addressing Houston’s police procedures and Lincoln-Goldfinch offering her interpretation of the decision’s significance.