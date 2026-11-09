Kansas Livestock Leader Warns ICE Raids Are Disrupting Agriculture and Raising Food Costs

Kansas livestock industry leader Matt Teagarden warned that immigration enforcement operations are disrupting agricultural production, affecting rural communities and contributing to higher food costs in a video published by the American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC) on its @ABICaction social media account. Image: www.kla.org. Bgd for illustration purposes.

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

Kansas livestock industry leader Matt Teagarden warned that immigration enforcement operations are disrupting agricultural production, affecting rural communities and contributing to higher food costs in a video published by the American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC) on its @ABICaction social media account.

Teagarden, CEO of the Kansas Livestock Association and chair of the ABIC Ag Council, discussed the economic consequences of immigration raids following the November 3, 2026, election, when Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

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Hamilton became the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Kansas since 1932, ending a 94-year Republican winning streak.

Watch a video below:

Teagarden said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 104 people during September operations in southwest Kansas, including enforcement activities along roads leading to feedyards and dairies.

He described the operations as creating widespread fear among workers and residents.

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“This sent a shockwave across our industry that disrupted beef processing,” Teagarden said.

He explained that disruptions in meat processing can affect both livestock producers and consumers.

“When processing is disrupted, cattle prices go down, and beef prices go up,” he said.

Teagarden argued that immigration enforcement affecting agricultural workers has consequences extending beyond beef production.

“Beef, pork, chicken, dairy products, vegetables, all are costing Americans more because our workforce has been under attack,” he said.

His comments reflected concerns raised by livestock organizations in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. In September, the three states’ cattle industry associations reported disruptions involving feedyards, dairies, processors and transportation operations.

Teagarden also questioned whether elected officials fully recognize immigrant workers’ contributions to American agriculture.

“Our lawmakers often seem not to appreciate the contributions of these workers to our ag workforce,” he said.

Referring to the Kansas election results, Teagarden suggested that voters were demonstrating greater awareness of agricultural workforce concerns.

“I think this week’s results suggest that many Americans do,” he said, adding that lawmakers should recognize the importance of protections for existing workers.

He emphasized that immigrant agricultural employees contribute to rural communities beyond their workplaces.

“These workers are not just workers. They’re valued members of our communities across rural parts of our state and across the nation,” Teagarden said.

“Their kids go to school with our kids. We go to church together.”

Teagarden concluded by describing the daily relationship between agricultural employers and immigrant employees.

“Farmers are up at the crack of dawn with immigrant farm workers to put food on American tables,” he said.