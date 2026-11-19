The DriveTexas mobile app is now available to download on Apple and Google devices. This app provides powerful, real-time travel tools right at drivers’ fingertips. Courtesy image. Bgd for ilustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – A new app is available, expanding access to a valuable tool that helps drivers plan routes during emergency situations and everyday travel.

The DriveTexas mobile app is now available to download on Apple and Google devices. This app provides powerful, real-time travel tools right at drivers’ fingertips.

The app brings together critical roadway and travel information on one easy-to-use platform that is updated by Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews in real-time. This tool is not only helpful in planning daily travel around construction, traffic, and road closures. It’s also an incredibly useful tool during severe weather situations.

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The app features information on roads affected by flooding, snow and ice, damages, closures, and other important information to help drivers plan a safe route during emergencies. It also links to traffic cameras providing a live feed of road conditions.

During the July 2026 floods, the DriveTexas.org website saw a major spike in users looking for information about roads affected by flooding. At its peak on July 16, there were nearly 79,000 users, much higher than the typical 2,200 average daily users.

What the app delivers:

 Real-time roadway intelligence: Instant visibility into traffic conditions, construction activity, crashes and closures across the state.

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 Live camera access: Thousands of real-time views to monitor conditions before heading out.

 Emergency readiness tools: Quick access to evacuation routes and planning during severe weather and critical events.

 Resource locator: Fast access to rest areas, travel information centers, and a brand new TxDOT roadside assistance feature. While within the service area of TxDOT roadside assistance, the app will provide the correct local phone number, making it easy to call for assistance.

 Smart mapping and search: Integrated routing to any Texas destination or point of interest.

TxDOT also reminds drivers to never use the app while driving and to always pay attention behind the wheel. The best way to use the app is before getting on the road, to help plan the safest route. Always drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe.

This app represents another step forward in leveraging technology to strengthen TxDOT’s response capabilities, improve communication, and enhance the traveler experience across Texas.

Together, we’re driving Texas forward- smarter and safer than ever.

Information source: TxDOT