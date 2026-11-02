City of Edinburg to Host Edinburg Cares Food Drive 

To ensure that families across the city can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday without worry, the City of Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department will host the 16th Annual Edinburg Cares Food Drive on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Image for illustration purposes

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EDINBURG, Texas – To ensure that families across the city can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday without worry, the City of Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department will host the 16th Annual Edinburg Cares Food Drive on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

City staff, in collaboration with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District and H-E-B, will distribute 1000 turkeys and 1000 food baskets to pre-selected families in Edinburg. The Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department will host a kick-off ceremony at 9 a.m. at 315 Mark S. Pena Drive before crews begin their deliveries.

The community is encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, such as canned fruit and vegetables, stuffing, and gravy mixes, now through November 17, 2026.

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Donation boxes have been placed at the following locations: Edinburg City Hall, 415 W. University Drive Edinburg Police Department, 1702 S. Closner Boulevard Central Fire Station, 212 W. McIntyre Street Edinburg Parks and Recreation, 315 Mark S. Pena Drive Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Constable, 1212 S. 25th Ave., Suite B All ECISD Schools



For those interested in donating their time, the City of Edinburg also needs volunteers to assist in sorting cans, filling food baskets, and making deliveries. For more information on volunteering, please call (956) 381-5631.

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