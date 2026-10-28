CBP Officers Seize over $290K in Cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine valued at more than $290,000. USCBP image

Texas Border Business

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LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine valued at more than $290,000.

“Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry consistently demonstrate vigilance in protecting our nation from dangerous narcotics,” said Port Director Albert Flores. “Their dedication to safeguarding our communities remains second to none.”

The seizure occurred on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2019 Honda Accord for secondary inspection. The vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old female U.S. citizen and accompanied by a 17-year-old male Mexican citizen passenger. Following a non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 20 packages containing 49.3 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

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The narcotics have an estimated street value of $290,680. This enforcement action supports the Homeland Security Task Force’s ongoing efforts to disrupt transnational criminal organizations and prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching U.S. communities.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was arrested, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.