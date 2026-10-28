McAllen Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Vehicle Theft Case

Person of interest captured on surveillance camera. Image courtesy of McAllen PD

Texas Border Business

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McAllen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in an auto theft investigation.

On October 23, 2026, McAllen Police Officers investigated the reported theft of a 2022 black BMW X1 SUV from the parking area of abusiness in the 100 block of East Ridge Road in McAllen. Investigators obtained surveillance images showing a person believed to be connected to the theft.

The person is described as a male wearing a dark-colored shirt, shorts, and shoes. The individual was captured on surveillance video in the area where the vehicle was stolen.

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The BMW was later recovered a short distance away with damage. Anyone who recognizes the individual or has informationrelated to this investigation is asked to contact the McAllen Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or similar offenses is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). Callers may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the P3 Tips smartphone app.