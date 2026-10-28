Your Next Business Opportunity Could Begin November 13 in Edinburg

An illustration of Edinburg EDC’s Franchise Connection: Meet Your Match event, scheduled for November 13, 2026, at the Edinburg ACE Center, where prospective business owners and investors can connect directly with franchise representatives.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

EDINBURG, Texas — For Rio Grande Valley residents considering business ownership, November 13 offers an opportunity to sit across the table from franchise representatives, ask questions about investment requirements, and explore the possibility of operating an established brand.

The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation is preparing to host its inaugural Franchise Connection: Meet Your Match event on Friday, November 13, 2026, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Edinburg ACE Center, 315 W. McIntyre St.

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With approximately two weeks remaining, organizers report that registration is approaching capacity and seating arrangements are being finalized.

The event is intended for prospective franchise owner-operators and investors interested in bringing established business concepts to Edinburg and the Rio Grande Valley.

Unlike a conventional business presentation, Franchise Connection will devote much of its program to direct conversations between franchisors and potential investors.

Participating franchise representatives will introduce their business models before joining focused roundtable discussions with attendees.

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Those conversations will address startup costs, financial qualifications, ownership responsibilities, training programs and ongoing support available through individual franchise systems.

Organizers emphasize that participants do not need to have selected a franchise or committed to an investment before attending.

Instead, prospective owners are encouraged to arrive prepared with questions about their business interests, available investment capital, and potential timeline for ownership.

The gathering follows an earlier announcement by the Edinburg EDC outlining its plans to connect established franchise brands with individuals interested in developing new businesses locally.

Raudel Garza. TBB image

Raudel Garza, executive director of the Edinburg EDC, described the initiative as an opportunity to introduce franchisors to the city’s business environment.

“The inaugural Franchise Connection is about putting Edinburg in front of established franchise brands and showing them that we are committed to attracting new concepts and investment to our community,” Garza said in the original announcement.

He said the organization wants participating brands to recognize opportunities to establish and expand operations in Edinburg.

The event also gives prospective investors a chance to compare franchise models and better understand the financial and operational commitments of ownership.

Registration includes breakfast, networking, and franchisor matchmaking opportunities.

Advance registration is required because seating is limited. According to the latest communication, individuals who have already registered remain confirmed and do not need to take additional action.

Registered participants who can no longer attend are being asked to notify organizers so their seats can be offered to others.

For those still considering franchise ownership, the November 13 gathering provides a scheduled opportunity to begin those discussions directly with companies seeking potential partners.

Interested participants can register at https://form.jotform.com/262146354725155.