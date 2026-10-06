Brownsville Proposing New Stormwater Utility System and Fee to Combat Flooding and Protect Resacas, Oct. 6th

Brownsville City leaders are taking major steps to modernize its infrastructure and address historical drainage issues. On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, City Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing and vote on the First Reading of Ordinances No. 2026-1824 and No. 2026-1825. These ordinances seek to establish a formal Municipal Drainage Utility System and implement a restructured Stormwater Utility Fee. Courtesy image

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Brownsville City leaders are taking major steps to modernize its infrastructure and address historical drainage issues. On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, City Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing and vote on the First Reading of Ordinances No. 2026-1824 and No. 2026-1825. These ordinances seek to establish a formal Municipal Drainage Utility System and implement a restructured Stormwater Utility Fee.

The City’s natural and man-made drainage networks, including resacas, are facing steep challenges from heavy rainfall, sediment buildup, and aging infrastructure. Currently, localized stormwater maintenance is heavily reliant on the City’s General Fund.

By establishing a dedicated utility, Brownsville will accomplish two major goals: dedicated funding for infrastructure and relief for taxpayers. The dedicated funding system will generate $6.6 million annually strictly locked down for proactive storm sewer upgrades, drainage channel clearing, and retention pond maintenance. And moving these infrastructure costs out of the General Fund will immediately free up $740,000 annually for other essential City services.

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The proposed fee is structured equitably based on a property’s “impervious cover” hard surfaces like roofs and driveways that cause rainwater runoff.

90% of Residential Homeowners: will see no price increase. The fee will match the previous Resaca Fee of $6.25 per month, but the funds will now cover comprehensive City-wide flood control rather than just resaca care.

Tier 1 Residential Homeowners: smaller homes (under 1,490 sq. ft. of impervious area) will see their bill cut nearly in half to $3.00 per month.

Commercial and Non-Residential Properties: will pay an equitable rate of $6.25 per Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) (defined as 3,600 sq. ft. of hard surface). This ensures heavy runoff contributors pay their fair share to support the drainage system.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2026, the City Commission will hold a special meeting and is expected to take the final step to officially pass the local laws that establish a City-wide stormwater utility system and a restructured monthly drainage fee. This meeting will serve as the “Second and Final Reading.” The new structure is slated to officially go live on utility bills in the first quarter of 2027.

Community members are invited to attend both City Commission meetings and public hearings scheduled for 5:00 p.m., at 1001 E. Elizabeth St., in downtown Brownsville. Those who are unable to attend in person are invited to watch the meeting live on the City of Brownsville YouTube Channel at: City Commission Meeting 10/06/2026 and Special Commission Meeting 10/07/2026.

The full agenda and additional information regarding the proposed regulations are available on the City of Brownsville Agenda Portal.