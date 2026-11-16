Pictured is the compassionate and dedicated DHR Health Hospice team. DHR Health Hospice is located at 2655 Cornerstone Boulevard in Edinburg. DHR Health Hospice encourages the community to learn more about hospice and palliative care services by visiting their website at http://www.dhrhealth.com/services/hospice/ or call (956) 362-5780. Image courtesy of DHR Health

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EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health is pleased to recognize November as “National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.” As we highlight National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, let us remember that healthcare is not solely about treating diseases but also about care for people at end of life. This designation highlights DHR Health’s commitment to treating each patient as a unique individual, honoring their values and wishes, while providing personalized, high-quality and compassionate care. DHR Health Hospice is located at 2655 Cornerstone Blvd in Edinburg.

This month we recognize and celebrate:

• DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care professionals who provide compassionate care and support to patients every day.

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• The patients and families who allow us to become part of their healthcare journey.

• The family members and caregivers who make countless sacrifices for their loved ones.

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