The Texas Southmost College (TSC) women’s cross country team made program history Nov. 14, finishing 10th at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II National Championships at John Hunt Cross Country Running Park. The Scorpion men also competed, placing 21st overall. Image courtesy of TSC

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HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – The Texas Southmost College (TSC) women’s cross country team made program history Nov. 14, finishing 10th at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II National Championships at John Hunt Cross Country Running Park. The Scorpion men also competed, placing 21st overall.

TSC Women Record Historic Top-10 Finish

Sophomore Angela Soto led the Scorpions in the women’s 5K race, crossing the finish line in 18 minutes, 57.40 seconds. Soto’s 11th-place finish earned her NJCAA All-American Second Team honors. Freshman Emily Ortiz also earned NJCAA All-American Second Team recognition, placing 20th in 19:08.30.

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Soto and Ortiz became the first runners in program history to earn NJCAA All-American honors, awarded to the top 25 finishers in each NJCAA Division II championship race.

Their performances propelled the Scorpions to the highest national finish in program history. TSC scored 311 points to place 10th overall, a dramatic improvement from last year’s national championships in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where the team finished 35th.

Sophomore Indra Ibarra completed the course in 20:37.40, followed by freshman Miley Leal in 20:49.40. Sophomore Arlene Salinas rounded out the Scorpions’ scoring lineup with a time of 21:00.10.

Men’s Team Places 21st Nationally

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The TSC men’s team recorded 583 points to place 21st in the 8K race.

Sophomore Ubaldo Flores paced the Scorpions with a time of 26:49.20. Fellow sophomores Ignacio Ochoa Jr. and Bryan Perez followed, finishing in 27:20.20 and 27:20.70, respectively. Freshmen William Gonzalez and Daniel Diaz completed the scoring lineup, posting times of 28:10.10 and 28:10.20.

Scorpions Return to the Course

The Scorpions’ cross country season is far from over. Both TSC teams will return to competition Nov. 17 at the NJCAA Division II Half Marathon Championships, where they aim to cap off a historic season with another strong performance.