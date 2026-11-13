City of Edinburg Chapin Pumps Rehabilitation Drainage Improvements Project Complete

City staff will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the corner of Chapin Street and Sugar Road. Media members and the community are encouraged to attend the event to learn more about the improvements. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas – Committed to strengthening infrastructure and improving flood prevention systems, the City of Edinburg announced the completion of the Chapin Pumps Rehabilitation Drainage Improvements Project.

The major drainage improvement was made possible through a $1 million grant from the Texas General Land Office’s 2018 Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program, awarded in response to the 2018 South Texas Floods. The funding, originally awarded in December 2023, was combined with City resources for a total project cost of $1.44 million.

The Chapin Pumps Rehabilitation Drainage Improvements Project began in August 2025, and included the installation of a new pump system and the construction of an access driveway. The upgrades were designed to enhance Chapin Pond’s detention capacity, reduce surface water accumulation on nearby streets, and protect surrounding neighborhoods from flooding across more than 500 acres, particularly in the area surrounding the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley.

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City staff will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the corner of Chapin Street and Sugar Road. Media members and the community are encouraged to attend the event to learn more about the improvements.

Who: City of Edinburg What: Chapin Pumps Rehabilitation Drainage Improvements Project Ribbon Cutting Where: 1235 N. Sugar Road When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Courtesy image