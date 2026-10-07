STC Child Development Program Helps Student Turn Passion into a Career

Each day the South Texas College (STC) Mid-Valley Child Development Center brings a new opportunity for Bryanna Esparza to learn alongside the children she hopes to one day teach. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Veronica Salinas

WESLACO, Texas – Each day the South Texas College (STC) Mid-Valley Child Development Center brings a new opportunity for Bryanna Esparza to learn alongside the children she hopes to one day teach.

Esparza is pursuing a Child Development and Early Childhood Preschool certificate at STC with hopes of becoming a teacher and serving as a positive role model for children.

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Her interest in child development began when she watched her nephew grow, learn new skills and experience the world, which sparked her curiosity about how children develop and learn.

“Watching my nephew experience different stages and learn new things made me curious,” she said. “The more I learned about children and spent time with them, the more I realized that I wanted to work with them.”

Although working with children was not always part of her plans, her experiences have helped her discover a passion for creating a positive learning environment for children. Through her coursework and field study at the STC Child Development Center, she has gained firsthand experience observing the kids as they learn, play and reach new milestones.

“I love seeing the kids learn and be happy when they achieve a goal,” she said. “Even when it is something small, it is exciting to see them accomplish something they have been working on. It makes me happy to see their progress and know that I was able to be there and encourage them along the way.”

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Her field study experience has also given her the opportunity to develop skills that will serve her well as a future educator. Working directly with children has strengthened her communication skills and taught her the importance of patience, especially when helping young learners work through new challenges.

“The children have taught me that I can be more patient and take my time when helping them,” she said. “Sometimes they need a little more time to understand something or feel comfortable trying something new. Learning to be patient has helped me understand that every child learns differently, and I need to be there to support them at their own pace.”

For her, those everyday interactions are what make working with young children so meaningful. Whether she is watching them discover something new or simply seeing them smile and enjoy learning, she values the opportunity to contribute to their growth.

Her goal extends beyond helping children succeed in the classroom. She hopes to become an educator who helps children develop into caring, compassionate individuals while encouraging them to believe in themselves.

“I want to help them grow up to be loving and caring people,” she said. “I want to be someone who helps them learn and become good people.”

As she continues her studies, she remains excited about what lies ahead and the opportunity to turn her passion for working with children into a career.

“I am really excited about becoming a teacher and getting to work with children,” she said. “I am excited to keep learning and growing so I can be the best teacher I can be. I know I still have a lot to learn, but every experience with the children is helping me become more prepared for the teacher I want to be.”

Information source: STC