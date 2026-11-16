For many Texans, the holidays bring crowded kitchens, packed cars, late-night gatherings and long-awaited reunions. But one impaired driving decision can turn a season of celebration into a lifetime of grief. TxDOT image

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY – For many Texans, the holidays bring crowded kitchens, packed cars, late-night gatherings and long-awaited reunions. But one impaired driving decision can turn a season of celebration into a lifetime of grief.

With holiday gatherings approaching, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is urging drivers to make a sober ride part of every plan—and to drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe.

A holiday table forever changed

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“There’s not just one empty seat at our table every Christmas,” said Lauren Muckleroy. “There are three empty seats.”

On Nov. 22, 2023—the night before Thanksgiving—Muckleroy’s husband and two young children were killed by a 25-year-old impaired driver near Austin. Muckleroy was the only survivor.

“Because the other driver made the selfish and irresponsible choice to get behind the wheel while impaired, my entire world is gone,” Muckleroy said.

By sharing her story, Muckleroy hopes to reach someone before they make the choice that could take another family’s loved ones away.

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Any high is a DWI

Impaired driving is not limited to alcohol. Cannabis, prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and other substances can affect judgment, reaction time and motor function—making driving dangerous.

“No one should have to endure the death of a loved one from a preventable cause like impaired driving, especially around the holidays,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It’s important to make Texans aware that even a small amount of alcohol, cannabis or other drugs can have potentially deadly effects if you get behind the wheel.Line up a sober ride before you leave the house.”

Impaired driving crashes rise sharply during the holidays. Last year, 34% of all traffic fatalities during the holiday season in Texas were drug- or alcohol-related. November and December recorded the highest number of impaired driving crashes of the year. From Nov. 26, 2025, through Jan. 4, 2026, there were 3,001 impaired driving crashes, resulting in 139 deaths and 299 serious injuries.

Each number represents a person, a family and a holiday forever changed. Many of these tragedies could have been prevented with a simple decision: plan a sober ride before the celebration starts.

Make your safe ride plan before the party

If your holiday plans include any amount of alcohol or other impairing substances, choose one of these options before you leave home:

• Call a sober friend or relative for a ride.

• Call a rideshare service—split it with a friend to share costs.

• Take public transit.

• Stay where you are until you are sober.

Putting sober driving reminders where Texans will see them

To help keep sober driving top of mind, TxDOT is partnering with Walmart over the next few weeks to reach Texans as they prepare for holiday parties and gatherings. The Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign will include:

• A beverage delivery truck repurposed into a mobile exhibit delivering information about sober driving. Interactive stations invite visitors to learn and get hands-on experience of the dangers associated with driving impaired.

• Sober driving PSAs on TV, radio, billboards and online as well as at bars, restaurants and convenience stores statewide.

• A heightened law enforcement period from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1, when officers will boost efforts to identify and arrest impaired drivers.

o This coincides with the national heightened enforcement period sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Drive Sober. No Regrets. supports TxDOT’s Drive Like a Texan initiative, which encourages Texans to show pride, responsibility and care for others on the road. By planning ahead and choosing not to drive impaired, every Texan can help protect the people who make the holidays meaningful. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.