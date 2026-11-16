The McAllen Chamber of Commerce has extended operations at the McAllen Food Truck Park through January 14, 2027, and will waive rental fees for participating vendors for the remainder of the operating period, providing financial relief and additional time for small businesses affected by the park’s planned closure. Photo by Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Chamber of Commerce has extended operations at the McAllen Food Truck Park through January 14, 2027, and will waive rental fees for participating vendors for the remainder of the operating period, providing financial relief and additional time for small businesses affected by the park’s planned closure.

The announcement came in a November 15 statement explaining the Chamber’s decision not to pursue a new parking lease with First Baptist Church of McAllen.

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According to the Chamber, the Food Truck Park operates on property it controls, while the church has leased an adjacent parking area for employee parking and to support park operations.

The Chamber said the church notified it in September that the parking lease would terminate December 31, 2026.

Although the Chamber expressed interest in continuing the arrangement, discussions about a new agreement raised concerns about the proposed negotiation process, including a requirement for a nondisclosure agreement before formal negotiations could begin.

The Chamber also reported that preliminary discussions suggested possible increases in rental rates and operating obligations.

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After reviewing those circumstances, the organization determined that pursuing another lease was not in its financial and operational interests.

However, rather than requiring food truck operators to leave immediately, the Chamber announced several accommodations intended to ease their transition.

In response to concerns raised by the City of McAllen, vendors will have until January 14 to vacate the premises.

The Chamber will also waive rental fees for the remainder of their operating period, allowing participating businesses to continue serving customers without that expense.

Additionally, the Chamber has closed its January event calendar to minimize inconvenience to visitors and patrons.

Chamber employees will temporarily park in a City parking lot about one block away, freeing up the existing parking area to support continued food truck operations.

Aerial view of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce building at 1200 Ash Avenue, with the First Baptist Church parking lot to the west and the McAllen Food Truck Park directly south, across Ash Avenue. The Chamber has announced that food truck operators may remain through January 14, 2027, with rental fees waived for the rest of the operating period. Aerial image courtesy of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce archives.

These arrangements require operational adjustments by the Chamber while providing vendors additional time to make business decisions.

The Chamber acknowledged those challenges in its statement.

“While these temporary measures present logistical challenges, the Chamber recognizes the importance of providing affected businesses additional time to make necessary arrangements,” the organization stated.

Separately, a two-page nondisclosure agreement identifying First Baptist Church and the McAllen Chamber of Commerce as parties provides additional information about the proposed lease discussions.

The document, dated September 7, 2026, identifies the original parking lease as beginning January 20, 2022, and confirms its scheduled expiration on December 31.

It requires the Chamber to identify whether it represents other parties and disclose certain communications with City of McAllen officials concerning the lease.

The proposed agreement also requires confidentiality regarding discussions and information provided by church representatives.

The document identifies Chamber President and CEO Elizabeth Suarez as the proposed signatory. The copy provided contains no signature.

The document does not establish that the Chamber accepted the proposed conditions or that negotiations resulted in a new agreement.

The Chamber said the Food Truck Park was established to support emerging food businesses and said it appreciates the opportunities it has provided local entrepreneurs.

“We appreciate the community’s support and remain committed to fostering entrepreneurship and small-business growth throughout McAllen,” the Chamber stated.

The announced extension and rental-fee waiver give participating vendors more time and lower operating costs as they prepare for the park’s closure.

See the documents below for more information concerning the food truck park closure: