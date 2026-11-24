The Weslaco EDC is recognizing Gonzalez for six years of dedicated service as board president, vice president, treasurer and director, positions in which he helped shape decisions influencing the city’s economic future. Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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WESLACO, Texas – During six years of significant economic expansion, the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco supported 110 projects, helped create 1,722 jobs and contributed to $234,647,852 in capital investment. Among the leaders helping guide that progress was longtime community banker Jerry Gonzalez, whose financial expertise, sound judgment and commitment to Weslaco distinguished his service on the corporation’s Board of Directors.

The Weslaco EDC is recognizing Gonzalez for six years of dedicated service as board president, vice president, treasurer and director, positions in which he helped shape decisions influencing the city’s economic future.

As vice president of commercial lending at Texas National Bank, Gonzalez brought valuable financial expertise to the boardroom. His understanding of commercial financing, interest rates and economic trends helped directors evaluate investment opportunities, assess financial risks and consider the long-term return on public investments.

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“Jerry was someone whose perspective I genuinely valued and often depended upon,” said Steven M. Valdez, executive director of the Weslaco EDC. “His years in banking gave him an instinct for understanding where the economy was headed, sometimes well before the rest of us recognized the signs. That kind of experience is difficult to replace.”

Beyond his financial expertise, Gonzalez recognized that economic development required looking beyond the numbers. He understood that every investment represented opportunities for business owners, employees and families whose futures could be influenced by the board’s decisions.

His longstanding relationships with investors, lenders and business leaders throughout the Rio Grande Valley provided another valuable dimension to his service. Those connections helped bring regional insight and a broader understanding of business opportunities to the corporation’s discussions.

As one of the board’s senior members, Gonzalez also provided continuity and guidance to newer EDC directors. His institutional knowledge and measured approach to decision-making helped maintain thoughtful discussions surrounding public investment and economic development priorities.

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Reflecting on his tenure, Gonzalez credited his banking experience with helping him evaluate the financial merits of proposed projects while remaining mindful of their lasting impact on Weslaco.

“Jerry understood that economic development isn’t simply about making deals; it’s about making the right decisions for a community you truly care about,” Valdez said. “He brought intelligence, integrity and a steady hand to our discussions. I am grateful for his professional counsel, his friendship and his commitment to Weslaco.”

For Gonzalez, serving on the board was an opportunity to contribute to a community whose success remains personally important to him.

“Serving Weslaco has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional life. I’m proud of what we accomplished together, but even more excited about the foundation we’ve helped establish for future generations. My hope is that we continue building a community where opportunity is not just something we talk about, but something we create,” Gonzalez said.

The Weslaco EDC extends its sincere appreciation to Gonzalez for six years of distinguished service and his lasting contributions to the community.

Gonzalez and outgoing Board President Sandra Charlton will be formally recognized during the Weslaco EDC Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Greet & Gather, 331 S. Texas Blvd., Weslaco, Texas.

About the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco

The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco is committed to fostering a vibrant and sustainable local economy by attracting new businesses, supporting existing businesses, and promoting job creation. Through its strategic initiatives, the EDC has helped transform Weslaco into a dynamic community that welcomes growth and innovation.