The City of Edinburg will distribute 1,000 turkeys and 1,000 food baskets to preselected local families on Saturday, November 21, 2026, through its 16th Annual Edinburg Cares Food Drive. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas — The City of Edinburg will distribute 1,000 turkeys and 1,000 food baskets to preselected local families on Saturday, November 21, 2026, through its 16th Annual Edinburg Cares Food Drive.

Organized by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the annual initiative is intended to help families prepare for Thanksgiving by providing food for the holiday.

The city is partnering with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District and H-E-B to coordinate the distribution, which will involve city staff delivering food assistance to families selected in advance.

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Activities will begin with a kickoff ceremony at 8:15 a.m. at 315 Mark S. Peña Drive in Edinburg. Following the ceremony, crews will begin delivering the turkeys and food baskets.

The distribution is designed to reach families across Edinburg before Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, November 26, this year.

According to the city’s announcement, the food drive seeks to ensure that participating households have food available for their Thanksgiving celebrations.

The partnership brings together municipal employees, the local school district and H-E-B for the annual distribution effort.

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Unlike an open public giveaway, the announced distribution is specifically designated for preselected families. The city did not provide details about the selection process or announce a separate public registration opportunity.

The 2026 event marks the 16th year of Edinburg Cares, continuing the city’s annual Thanksgiving food assistance initiative.

Residents seeking additional information about Edinburg Cares may contact the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 381-5631.