Dr. Anahid Petrosian, vice president and provost for Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation at South Texas College. Photo: Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College is expanding apprenticeship programs and hands-on training opportunities in nursing, automation, robotics, construction, and information technology to prepare Rio Grande Valley residents for employment in industries seeking skilled workers.

Dr. Anahid Petrosian, vice president and provost for Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation at South Texas College, discussed the institution’s workforce priorities during her opening remarks at the college’s sixth annual Workforce Summit.

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Petrosian welcomed representatives from education, business, workforce development, economic development and government, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between educational institutions and employers.

“Our shared goals have remained the same: to build a stronger regional workforce by creating credential career pathways that lead to real, high-quality job opportunities for the people of the Rio Grande Valley,” Petrosian said.

She explained that South Texas College continues developing programs designed around business and industry requirements, with an emphasis on preparing residents for higher-paying employment.

Among the college’s priorities is expanding apprenticeship opportunities in fields where employers need workers with specialized training.

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Petrosian identified nursing, automation, robotics, building construction and information technology as areas where apprenticeship programs are growing.

These programs combine classroom instruction with practical experience in workplaces, allowing students to develop technical abilities while becoming familiar with employer expectations.

According to Petrosian, this approach creates a more direct connection between educational programs and employment opportunities throughout the region.

South Texas College has also incorporated work-based learning, simulation and hands-on instruction into nearly all its workforce programs and some academic programs.

The college offers accelerated training and additional instruction for employed workers who need to update their skills as technology changes.

Petrosian said these opportunities are intended to help individuals remain prepared for changing job requirements while supporting employers seeking qualified personnel.

She stressed that employers play an essential role in identifying the knowledge and abilities students need before entering the workforce.

“Your partnership, your insight, your experience and your willingness to engage is what ensures our programs remain aligned with real workforce needs,” she told summit participants.

The gathering also provided an opportunity for South Texas College to collect information about the industries and sectors represented among attendees.

Petrosian invited participants to complete a questionnaire using a QR code available at their tables. She said the responses would help the college better understand its audience and support future workforce planning.

The summit program included national, state and local perspectives, with presentations from invited speakers and a student and employer apprenticeship panel.

Petrosian said the discussions would provide participants with additional information about workforce preparation and opportunities for cooperation.

She concluded her opening remarks by emphasizing that continued participation from industry partners is necessary to keep college programs connected to employment needs.