7 Brew®, the drive-thru beverage concept revolutionizing the coffee industry, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 905 N Texas Blvd. Ste. 100 in Weslaco to celebrate the grand opening of its newest Texas stand. Image courtesy of 7 BREW

Texas Border Business

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WESLACO, Texas – 7 Brew®, the drive-thru beverage concept revolutionizing the coffee industry, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 905 N Texas Blvd. Ste. 100 in Weslaco to celebrate the grand opening of its newest Texas stand. Striving to be a good community partner, 7 Brew Weslaco partnered with San Martin de Porres Catholic Church-Weslaco to present a $2,000 check to their food pantry, which they operate with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

A $2,000 check was presented to Food Bank Of The Rio Grande Valley. Courtesy image

“We’re so excited to officially celebrate our newest stand in Weslaco and continue delivering our signature drive-thru experience to the Rio Grande Valley community,” said David Paxton, director of training and development for Tejas Brewistas. “We’re honored to partner with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley to help support a healthy quality of life in the community.”

Representatives from the organization attended the ribbon-cutting to receive the donation from 7 Brew and share a few remarks about their work.

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To round out the grand opening celebrations, 7 Brew Weslaco will host Swag Day® on Saturday, Nov. 21. During this event, customers who purchase a large drink will receive a free 7 Brew t-shirt.

7 Brew Weslaco’s regular hours of operation will be as follows.

Sunday through Thursday, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More than your standard coffee stand, 7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. From the original Blondie®, a caramel and vanilla breve, to infused 7 Brew Energy™, smoothies, shakes, 7 Fizz™ and teas, there is something for everyone at 7 Brew. The brand boasts over 940 stands nationwide.

The 7 Brew stand will add 75 jobs to the Weslaco area. Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at tejasbrewistas.7brewcareers.com.

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Information source: 7 Brew