The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that CBP’s October encounters reached the lowest level ever recorded to start a fiscal year. Additionally, October marked the 18th consecutive month of zero releases at the border. Courtesy images for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that CBP’s October encounters reached the lowest level ever recorded to start a fiscal year. Additionally, October marked the 18th consecutive month of zero releases at the border.

“President Trump unleashed the full strength of DHS to secure the border and enforce the law,” saidHomeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “The results speak for themselves. In Fiscal Year 2026, our officers and agents drove illegal crossings to historic lows. DHS carried that momentum into October, when CBP saw its fewest nationwide encounters ever to open a fiscal year. Under President Trump’s leadership, we will continue to deliver the most secure border in American history and save American lives.”

The sustained decline in illegal border crossings and apprehensions—at levels not seen in over three decades—shows the profound impact of robust enforcement policies. With daily Border Patrol apprehensions along the southwest border down 95% over the past year compared with the previous administration, the border remains more secure than at any point in history.

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“Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Mullin, CBP has been empowered to enforce the law, giving us an unprecedented level of control over our borders,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “We know more about who and what is entering our homeland than at any time in our nation’s history. America is safer because we are enforcing the rule of law, keeping threats out of our communities, and putting the security of the American people first.”

Below is a snapshot of October’s key figures. Full monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.

Border Enforcement at Historic Levels

Illegal crossings remain historically low:

CBP’s nationwide encounters in October were the lowest ever to start a fiscal year Additionally, CBP’s nationwide encounters in October (27,890) were 7% lower than September, and the lowest for a month since February.

U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions decreased in October The U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border in October (8,288) were 7% lower than September.

Southwest border apprehensions in October were 95% lower than under Biden The U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border in October (8,288) were 95% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration; 97% below the peak of the Biden administration (December 2023); and less than the number of apprehensions recorded in 5 days in October 2024.



Drug Interdictions That Save Lives

CBP remains on the frontline against drug smuggling, seizing dangerous narcotics before they reach American communities.

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Nationwide in October, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased 44% from September 2026. Total drug seizures in October 2026 (combined, by weight) increased 13% from October 2024 during the Biden administration.

Individual drugs compared to September 2026:

Marijuana seizures increased 29% in October (14,748 pounds seized in October 2026)

in October (14,748 pounds seized in October 2026) Methamphetamine seizures increased 59% in October (14,745 pounds seized in October 2026)

in October (14,745 pounds seized in October 2026) Cocaine seizures increased 60% in October (9,032 pounds seized in October 2026)

in October (9,032 pounds seized in October 2026) Heroin seizures increased 95% in October (246 pounds seized in October 2026)

Trade and Tariff Enforcement

CBP plays a central role in enforcing U.S. trade law and supporting economic security.

$391 billion in imports processed in October 2026.

in imports processed in October 2026. $26 billion in duties identified for collection in October 2026.

Agriculture Stats/Seizures – Securing American Agriculture

In October, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America’s agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.

CBP issued 6,020 emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products.

CBP conducted 96,315 positive passenger inspections and issued 551 civil penalties and/or violations to the traveling public for failing to declare prohibited agriculture items.