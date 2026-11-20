Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a settlement for the State of Texas in cooperation with Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney S. Scott to secure our border with concertina wire. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





AUSTIN, Texas – Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a settlement for the State of Texas in cooperation with Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney S. Scott to secure our border with concertina wire. The agreement binds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Border Patrol, including their current and future officials.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Image: X



This settlement ensures that the razor wire will remain undisturbed along our southern border, with the agreement remaining in effect for 30 years. Under the settlement, federal agents may not willfully cut, damage, destroy, remove, or otherwise interfere with Texas’s concertina wire on non-federal land within 25 miles of the border in the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector. Exceptions include narrow circumstances involving emergencies, such as providing emergency aid, apprehending and processing illegal aliens, responding to serious public safety threats, or repairing federal border infrastructure. Federal officials must notify Texas within 72 hours of any such action, temporarily repair the barrier where feasible, and coordinate with Texas in advance of any non-emergency work.

“Through coordination between federal and state authorities, this settlement ensures that concertina wire will remain in place to protect our southern border,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We must never stop fighting to protect our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

- Advertisement -





In October 2023, Attorney General Paxton sued the Biden Administration for destroying concertina wire fencing that Texas had deployed to reduce the record-breaking influx of illegal immigration. Texas quickly secured an emergency restraining order from a federal judge that ordered federal agents to cease doing so. Although the federal judge found the Biden Administration’s actions likely unlawful, she later declined to grant the State’s request for a temporary injunction pending trial. Attorney General Paxton successfully appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and quickly obtained an administrative stay and, subsequently, an injunction pending appeal to prevent the federal government from continuing its destruction of Texas property while the court considered the matter further. The Supreme Court then vacated that injunction over the dissent of four Justices. However, in November 2024, Texas successfully secured a preliminary injunction from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals which prohibited federal agents from interfering with Texas’s concertina wire fencing in the vicinity of Eagle Pass, subject to specified conditions. Now, the terms of this new settlement will remain in effect for 30 years. To read the settlement, click here.