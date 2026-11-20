Governor Greg Abbott celebrated Texas leading all states for job gains over the last 12 months and growing jobs at a faster annual rate than the nation overall. Texas also set new records for total jobs and total labor force according to the latest labor market data for October. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN ‒ Governor Greg Abbott celebrated Texas leading all states for job gains over the last 12 months and growing jobs at a faster annual rate than the nation overall. Texas also set new records for total jobs and total labor force according to the latest labor market data for October.

“Texas is where the American dream lives and works,” said Governor Abbott. “With the best business climate and strongest workforce in the nation, Texas is where jobs grow and opportunity abounds. Texas businesses, large and small, lead the nation in job creation so more Texas families have better jobs and bigger paycheck opportunities.”

October labor market data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows:

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Texas leads all states with a gain of 203,300 nonfarm jobs over the last 12 months.

Texas gained jobs at an annual growth rate of 1.4 percent, outpacing the national rate by 0.8 percentage points.

Texas reached a new high for total nonfarm jobs of 14,500,500 following a gain of 30,600 jobs in October.

Texans working, including self-employed Texans, totaled 15,264,500.

Texas reached a new high for total labor force at 15,964,900 with a gain of 16,600 people over the month.

Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas has gained nearly 2.7 million jobs, more than any other state since January 2015, and is the top state for job creation and small business job creation.