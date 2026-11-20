Adding to its national accolades, South Texas College has been ranked Top 10 in the Country for having the Most Affordable Online Associate Degrees in 2026 by OnlineU. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Amanda Sotelo

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – Adding to its national accolades, South Texas College has been ranked Top 10 in the Country for having the Most Affordable Online Associate Degrees in 2026 by OnlineU.

OnlineU is a national online education guide that provides critical educational insights, such as tuition and student reviews, through data-driven analysis and transparent reporting, allowing students to make informed decisions about their college choice.

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“Being recognized by OnlineU for the most affordable online associate degrees is a testament to our mission to expand access, remove barriers and ensure students can achieve their educational and career goals,” said Ricardo J. Solis, Ph.D., president of South Texas College. “At STC, we know the cost of education is a significant consideration for students and their families, and we are focused on always providing high-quality academic opportunities that open doors to opportunities and brighter futures without placing unnecessary financial burdens on students and their families.”

Ranking in the “Top 10” nationwide for its affordability, OnlineU brings STC’s annual in-state tuition at $5,220 and out-of-state tuition at $7,620.

In a summary of student reviews provided by OnlineU, affordability stands out as a major advantage, in addition to it being a “highly supportive environment” with “engaging classes,” “instructors that boost productivity and confidence” and “low tuition and flexible payment options that reduce financial pressure.”

STC online student Glaice Cabrera can attest these reviews.

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“Compared to other colleges, STC has been very affordable,” said the 24-year-old pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Organization Leadership. “Tuition and other expenses can add up quickly, so being able to receive a quality education at a more reasonable cost has made a big difference for me. It has allowed me to focus on my education without feeling as much financial pressure.”

STC Vice President and Provost for Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation Anahid Petrosian, Ph.D., said this recognition affirms STC’s promise of removing financial barriers for those who want to pursue a higher education.

“This national recognition reflects STC’s unwavering commitment to providing affordable, high-quality educational opportunities for all our students,” said Petrosian. “Our online degree programs offer the flexibility and accessibility that today’s students need to pursue their education while balancing work and family responsibilities. We are proud to remove financial barriers and create pathways to academic achievement, career advancement and a brighter future.”

STC created its online campus in 2011 to make it possible for students to complete their degrees regardless of their locations. With 37 online programs, including five bachelor’s degrees, students can balance work, family and their educational goals.

“Receiving a recognition for our online campus reinforces that our initial vision when we created the first truly online campus in the state of Texas in 2011 is even more relevant today,” said Brett Millan, Ed.D., STC associate vice president of Academic Success and Advancement. “As an institution, our focus is to expand the reach of education to all who wish to better themselves and increase their economic mobility, and our Online Campus is key to that mission.”

As for Cabrera, from flexibility to affordability, she said STC’s online program has allowed her to balance an education with personal responsibilities.

“Don’t let a busy schedule stop you from pursuing your education,” she advises. “I encourage anyone interested in pursing an education to give STC’s online programs a chance. It’s affordable and gives you the opportunity to work toward your goals without having to put other responsibilities on hold.”

For more information on STC’s Online Campus and the programs available, visit https://www.southtexascollege.edu/online/.