The City of Brownsville, through the Planning & Redevelopment Department, is conducting a citywide sound management study in collaboration with Sound Music Cities. Image courtesy of The City of Brownsville

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The City of Brownsville, through the Planning & Redevelopment Department, is conducting a citywide sound management study in collaboration with Sound Music Cities. The purpose of the study is to better understand sound conditions throughout the community and develop practical, data-informed recommendations that support local businesses, entertainment venues, residents, and the City’s continued economic and cultural growth.

Sound Music Cities is a national consulting firm specializing in community sound management, music policy, and entertainment-related planning. The firm has worked with more than 40 communities across the United States and developed the Community Sound Management approach and Sound Impact Plan model. Its work focuses on collaboration, technical assistance, and measurable strategies intended to help communities manage sound while supporting active music and entertainment economies.

The City initially engaged Sound Music Cities in 2023 to begin evaluating sound management practices in Brownsville. In May 2026, the City re-engaged the firm to conduct a broader citywide evaluation that builds upon the original effort.

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As part of the study, Sound Music Cities has conducted sound measurements at multiple locations throughout Brownsville. Sites were selected using City data regarding areas where sound-related concerns have historically been reported, as well as locations representative of the variety of entertainment and commercial environments throughout the community. The study is citywide in scope and is not focused on any individual business, property, venue, or district.

The evaluation also considers the many factors that can affect how sound travels, including low-frequency sound, building construction, speaker placement, outdoor configurations, surrounding terrain, and the distance between different land uses. Because these conditions vary throughout the City, the study is intended to identify approaches that can be appropriately tailored to different environments rather than applying a single solution to every situation.

A central goal of the study is to establish a balanced and collaborative approach to sound management. The City recognizes that restaurants, entertainment venues, special events, and other businesses contribute to Brownsville’s economy, culture, tourism, and quality of life. At the same time, clear and consistent standards are important for promoting compatibility with surrounding neighborhoods and properties.

The study will therefore evaluate practical operational measures, technical guidance, site and equipment improvements, and other strategies that may help businesses successfully manage sound while providing greater clarity and predictability for residents, property owners, and venue operators.

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The next phase of the study will include community listening sessions with business owners, entertainment venues, residents, and other stakeholders. These meetings will provide an opportunity for participants to share their experiences, identify areas where greater clarity may be beneficial, and provide input regarding how Brownsville should approach sound management moving forward.

Community input, field measurements, City data, and technical analysis will help shape the study’s final recommendations. These recommendations are expected to include practical guidance for businesses and venues, clearer and more consistent sound standards, and tools intended to make compliance easier to understand and achieve.

The City of Brownsville remains committed to supporting local businesses, economic development, entertainment, and community activity while promoting compatibility among the different uses that make up a growing city. Through this study, the City seeks to develop a sound management framework that is practical, balanced, transparent, and responsive to the needs of the community.

Dates and locations for upcoming community listening sessions will be announced by the City as they become available.

For additional information regarding the Citywide Sound Management Study, please contact the City of Brownsville Planning & Redevelopment Department at 956-548-6150.

Information source: The City Brownsville