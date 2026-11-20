A 48-year-old man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to use a machine gun in a marijuana trafficking scheme after making a weapon later used to kill an Alabama police officer. Image courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

LAREDO, Texas – A 48-year-old man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to use a machine gun in a marijuana trafficking scheme after making a weapon later used to kill an Alabama police officer.

As part of the plea, Hector Alonzo admitted to converting a stolen Glock 17 into a machine gun that was used in a drug conspiracy. The investigation revealed Alonzo supplied the weapon and marijuana to LaJeromeny Brown for transport to Tennessee.

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On Dec. 6, 2019, Brown planned to deliver 100 pounds of marijuana to a Huntsville, Alabama, residence. As authorities attempted an arrest, Brown used the converted weapon Alonzo made to fatally shoot a member of law enforcement.

Brown, 48, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was convicted of capital murder in Alabama, and he was sentenced to death.

Co-conspirator Juan Mendoza, 45, Eagle Pass, pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme Feb. 3, 2025, and is awaiting sentencing. He had supplied Alonzo with ammunition, magazines, and Glock switches during the course of the conspiracy.

Alonzo will be sentenced at a later date. At that time, he faces up to life in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

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The Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Huntsville, Alabama, Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Manuel A. Cardenas Jr. and Michael Poyfair are prosecuting the case.

Updated November 19, 2026