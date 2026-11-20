Citing the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) today highlighted new employment figures for the Texas oil and natural gas industry. Image for illustration purposes

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The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO)

AUSTIN, Texas – Citing the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) today highlighted new employment figures for the Texas oil and natural gas industry. According to TIPRO, employment in the Texas upstream sector decreased by 1,400 jobs between September and October 2026, reflecting a decline of 200 jobs in oil and natural gas extraction (62,500) and a decline of 1,200 service sector jobs (133,400), subject to revisions.

Texas upstream employment ended October higher than where it started the year, explains TIPRO. Employment rose from 192,400 jobs in January to a peak of 197,300 in May, says TIPRO, then declined in June and July to 195,500 before increasing to 196,900 in August and to a revised 197,300 in September, matching the May peak, and then declining to 195,900 in October. That October total is 1,400 jobs, or 0.7 percent, below the May and September peak. Measured against the January starting point, upstream employment is up 3,500 jobs, or 1.8 percent, for the year. That net gain reflects a much larger increase of 5,800 jobs from a February low of 191,500 to the May peak of 197,300, following an early-year decline of 900 jobs in February. The June and July losses of 300 and 1,500 jobs, respectively, subsequently gave back a portion of that spring gain. August’s 1,400-job increase and September’s revised 400-job increase recovered the June and July losses and returned employment to the May peak. October’s 1,400-job decline erased the September gain and most of the August gain.

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September figures, initially reported as a 500-job decrease to 196,400, have since been revised and now reflect a 400-job increase from August to 197,300. Month-to-month fluctuation of this kind is common in upstream employment data over the course of a year, adds TIPRO, and this period has been no exception, with declines in four of the nine monthly changes recorded so far, including the 900-job drop in February, the 1,400-job drop in October and the 1,500-job drop in July, the steepest monthly decline of the year.

TIPRO’s workforce analysis continues to indicate strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry. According to the association, there were 12,108 unique industry job postings in Texas during the month of October and 4,552 new job postings added during the month. In comparison, the state of California had 3,774 unique job postings in October, followed by Pennsylvania (3,248), Ohio (2,849) and New York (2,502). TIPRO reports a total of 68,254 unique job postings nationwide during the month of October within the oil and natural gas industry, including 26,514 new postings.

Among the 19 specific industry sectors TIPRO uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations led in the ranking for unique job listings in September with 2,883 postings, followed by Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (2,240), Petroleum Refineries (1,054) and Pipeline Transportation of Natural Gas (881). The leading four cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston (3,216), Midland (938), Dallas (586) and Odessa (583), notes TIPRO.

The top four companies ranked by unique job postings in October were Loves (609), Star Market Company (532), Energy Transfer (338), and Zachry Brands (270), according to the association. Of the top ten companies listed by unique job postings in October, five companies were in the services sector, two gasoline stations with convenience stores, one in the midstream sector, one refining company and one fully integrated oil and natural gas company. Top posted industry occupations for October included heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (458), first-line supervisors of retail sales workers (349), maintenance and repair workers general (314) and retail salespersons (257).

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Top qualifications for unique job postings in October included valid driver’s license (2,401), commercial driver’s license (CDL) (336), and transportation worker identification credential (TWIC) card (222). TIPRO also reports that 36 percent of unique job postings required a bachelor’s degree, 35 percent had no education requirement listed, and 30 percent required a high school diploma or GED. There were 2,644 advertised salary observations (22 percent of the 12,108 matching postings) with a median salary of $58,800. The highest percentage of advertised salaries (33 percent) were in the $84,000 to $500,000 range.

Additional TIPRO workforce trends data:

-A list of unique job postings by state in October can be viewed here.

-A sample of industry job postings in Texas for October can be viewed here.

-The top three posting sources in October included www.indeed.com (4,579), www.simplyhired.com (3,396) andwww.diversityjobs.com (1,207).

In addition, TIPRO highlights state oil production taxes that delivered $634 million to state coffers in October, according to recent figures released by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. This marked a substantial 56 percent increase in oil production tax revenue for the state compared to October of last year. State natural gas production tax revenue, meanwhile, softened last month, totaling $50 million for October. Combined, these tax collections paid by the oil and gas industry will help fund state priorities including Texas public services, public schools, infrastructure projects and more.

Furthermore, TIPRO points to the latest federal production forecasts showing domestic oil and gas output reaching new all-time highs in the year to come. Experts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported in the EIA’s November Short-Term Energy Outlook that U.S. crude oil production will surge to a historic 14.3 million barrels per day in 2027, representing more than 3 percent growth over 2026 production levels. The EIA also projects continuing gains in U.S. natural gas output, with U.S. marketed natural gas production forecasted next year to top 129.37 billion cubic feet per day, a 4 percent increase from 2026 to 2027. Texas will keep leading the nation in driving this growth in oil and gas production, anchored by rising oil and natural gas output across the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford and Haynesville shale formations.

The following statement can be attributed to Ed Longanecker, president of TIPRO:

“Sound energy policy is what allows Texas producers to invest and hire with confidence. Comprehensive permitting reform would shorten approval times for the pipelines, transmission and other projects that bring Texas energy to market, and Congress has a unique opportunity to support the buildout of infrastructure that will strengthen the Texas and U.S. economy for decades to come. In Austin, the 90th Legislature will decide matters that directly affect production, regulation and the revenue this industry generates for the state. TIPRO will advocate for Texas producers and royalty owners at every stage of the legislative session and will provide policymakers with accurate technical and economic analysis of how proposed policies affect Texas oil and natural gas, the state economy and national energy security.”

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About TIPRO

The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) is a trade association representing the interests of nearly 3,000 independent oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners throughout Texas. As one of the nation’s largest statewide associations representing both independent producers and royalty owners, members include small businesses, the largest, publicly-traded independent producers, and mineral owners, estates, and trusts.

Information source: The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO)