Auditions will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at STC’s Cooper Center for Performing Arts. All STC and Rio Grande Valley community members, ages 18 and over, are welcome to audition. This live theatre performance will run from February 25-27. STC image

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McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College Theatre and Dance will be holding auditions for its February Black Box Studio production of “FuddyMeers” by David Linday-Abaire.

Auditions will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at STC’s Cooper Center for Performing Arts. All STC and Rio Grande Valley community members, ages 18 and over, are welcome to audition. This live theatre performance will run from February 25-27.

“FuddyMeers” by David Lindsay-Abaire follows Claire, a woman who wakes up every morning with severe short-term memory loss and must rely on her husband, Richard, to remind her of who she is. When a mysterious man named Zachary appears claiming to be her brother, Claire is pulled into a bizarre and dangerous situation involving secrets, deception and unexpected characters. Blending dark comedy with heartfelt moments, the play explores identity, memory, family and the complicated ways people try to escape their past.

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Those interested in auditioning for “FuddyMeers” are encouraged to bring a headshot and resume, but it is not required. Scenes will be made available at the time of audition. A prepared monologue from a dark comedy or tragic comedy preferred. It does not have to be memorized. Those with a prepared monologue will be given priority to audition first. For more information regarding auditions or upcoming events, call 956-872-2301, email at stctheatredept@gmail.com, or follow us on Instagram or Facebook – @stctheatre.