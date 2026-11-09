South Texas Health System Invests $25,000 in VIDA to Expand Healthcare Career Opportunities in the RGV

To help address the ongoing need for qualified workers in the Rio Grande Valley, South Texas Health System (STHS) has renewed its support of Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA) through a $25,000 annual grant. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

Public health and healthcare professionals play a vital role in strengthening communities by providing essential care, promoting disease prevention, and helping individuals make informed decisions about their health.

As demand for healthcare services continues to rise, supporting education and career development programs is essential to ensuring a strong pipeline of skilled professionals for the future.

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To help address the ongoing need for qualified workers in the Rio Grande Valley, South Texas Health System (STHS) has renewed its support of Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA) through a $25,000 annual grant.

The funding will support a mentorship program for VIDA students pursuing careers in nursing and allied health fields.

The contribution marks the third consecutive year of support from STHS. Since 2023, the health system has contributed $25,000 annually to VIDA initiatives, bringing its total commitment to $100,000.

The funding has helped expand career pathways and provide aspiring healthcare professionals with access to resources that support their educational and professional goals.

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“South Texas Health System’s support of VIDA is an investment in the future of healthcare in the Valley. Through this collaboration, our students gain industry knowledge, build meaningful professional relationships, and learn from mentors who understand the field firsthand,” said Felida Villarreal, VIDA President and CEO. “We are grateful to have a partner that is helping local students pursue high-demand careers while encouraging them to build their futures right here at home.”

The Valley continues to face significant shortages in several healthcare occupations, particularly in nursing and allied health disciplines, highlighting the need for coordinated efforts to cultivate and retain local talent.

VIDA serves more than 1,000 students annually, with over 90% pursuing healthcare-related careers. Training pathways include licensed vocational nursing, registered nursing, diagnostic medical sonography, emergency medical sciences, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical billing and coding, surgical technology, and other in-demand fields.

Through continued collaboration, VIDA will enhance student development by supplementing academic coursework with specialized workshops, career guidance, and mentorship from STHS leaders and healthcare professionals throughout its network of facilities. These experiences provide exposure to real-world healthcare environments while helping students develop the skills, confidence, and professional connections needed to thrive in their chosen careers.

“At STHS, we understand that the future of healthcare depends on the people entering the profession today,” said Emma Montes-Ewing, Chief Executive Officer, STHS McAllen. “By working with VIDA, we’re helping local students gain access to the education, mentorship, and support needed to build successful careers. In doing so, we’re also strengthening the long-term health and well-being of our communities.”

“Access to education, mentorship and career guidance can change the trajectory of a student’s life while helping meet the growing healthcare needs of our region,” added Lance Ames, Chief Executive Officer, STHS Edinburg and STHS Children’s. “That’s why STHS is proud to continue supporting VIDA. Together, we’re helping prepare the next generation of nurses, therapists and healthcare professionals while strengthening the talent pipeline for the Valley.”

Together, VIDA and South Texas Health System remain committed to expanding access to healthcare careers, cultivating local talent and strengthening the region’s healthcare workforce. Their shared commitment to student success is helping create opportunities today while supporting the delivery of quality care throughout the Valley for years to come.