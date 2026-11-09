Education Leaders from Across the Nation Gather at PSJA ISD’s Cradle to College Conference 

Education leaders from across Texas and the nation gathered at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) November 3-5, 2026, for the district’s Cradle to College Conference, a three-day event highlighting innovative educational practices and strategies designed to expand opportunities for students from early childhood through higher education. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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MISSION, Texas – Education leaders from across Texas and the nation gathered at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) November 3-5, 2026, for the district’s Cradle to College Conference, a three-day event highlighting innovative educational practices and strategies designed to expand opportunities for students from early childhood through higher education.

The conference welcomed district administrators, educators and higher education representatives from across the Rio Grande Valley and beyond, including participants from New York, Hawaii, Indiana and Michigan. Attendees came together to learn from PSJA ISD’s educational model, exchange ideas and explore approaches that help students succeed academically and prepare for high-wage, high-skill careers.

Leaders, administrators, and special guests gather during a Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) event celebrating student opportunities, legacy, and traditions. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

During the opening session, PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias welcomed participants and highlighted the district’s commitment to creating opportunities for every student, regardless of where they begin their educational journey.

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“Education is about collaboration. We are here to share our best practices, our initiatives, and the lessons we have learned along the way. We know that with hard work, commitment and the right opportunities, every student can succeed,” said Dr. Elias. “If we can share what has worked for us, we hope you can take those lessons back to your districts and build on them. By sharing and learning from one another, we become part of a larger family working toward the same goal. Every student deserves the opportunity to succeed in life, and together, we can help make that possible.”

PSJA ISD team members come together for engaging roundtable discussions focused on building opportunities for all students. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

Throughout the three-day conference, which included a day of campus visitors and two days of sessions, participants explored PSJA ISD’s nationally recognized programs, including Early College, Dual Language, Pathways to Independence and the College, Career & Technology Academy. Through more than 30 breakout sessions across six learning tracks, attendees examined best practices, shared experiences and discussed strategies to strengthen college readiness and expand opportunities for students.

Sessions highlighted the impact of PSJA’s Early College model, which provides students with opportunities to earn college credit while completing high school, as well as the importance of building strong academic foundations beginning in early childhood. Other discussions focused on career and technical education, language development, student support services, and preparing graduates for success beyond the classroom.

Dr. Linda Uribe, PSJA ISD Executive Officer for College Readiness, emphasized that the district’s success is the result of collaboration among educators, administrators, families, and community partners.

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“Our students are earning college credentials and even graduating with associate degrees before completing high school,” said Dr. Uribe. “We are saving families money, saving students time and opening doors to opportunities they may not have thought possible. This is what happens when we work together to ensure every student has a pathway to success.”

Among the conference attendees was Dr. Thomas Flagg, principal of Gunn Junior High Fine Arts & Dual Language Academy in Arlington ISD, who joined fellow educators in the learning sessions. He shared that the opportunity to learn from PSJA and exchange ideas with other peers will help his district continue strengthening its programs and expanding educational opportunities for students.

Celebrating college readiness, equity, and opportunity for every student. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

“I saw students developing skills in welding, electrical trades, dental technology and other career fields. These opportunities allow students to graduate with a college degree, or trade skills that can lead to a career or even start their own business,” said Dr. Flagg. “The possibilities are endless for students to live the American dream. What I will take back to my district is the possibility of reimagining how we prepare students for the future by expanding innovative programming, creating more career pathways and providing opportunities to earn college credits and industry-specific skills while still in high school.”

The conference provided visiting educators with an opportunity to see how PSJA ISD connects educational experiences across grade levels through its Cradle to College vision. By bringing together early childhood education, rigorous academic programs, college access and career pathways, the district continues working to ensure students have the support and resources needed to graduate prepared for their next steps.

The strong participation from education leaders across the state and nation reflects growing interest in PSJA ISD’s approach to expanding access and creating meaningful educational opportunities for all students.

PSJA ISD is an open-enrollment district serving more than 28,500 students throughout the Rio Grande Valley and welcomes students from anywhere in the region.

For more information about PSJA ISD’s Cradle to College initiatives, visit www.psjaisd.us/collegeforall.