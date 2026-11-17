The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) Health Services Department, in partnership with the PSJA Police Department, will host the Health and Safety on Wheels event on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Supermercado Morelos in Alamo at 9:30 AM. Image for illustration purposes

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SAN JUAN, Texas – The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) Health Services Department, in partnership with the PSJA Police Department, will host the Health and Safety on Wheels event on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Supermercado Morelos in Alamo at 9:30 AM.

This free and open to the public event will provide attendees with valuable educational resources and information on a variety of health and safety topics presented by PSJA ISD staff.

As part of the event, PSJA ISD will showcase its Health & Safety Mobile Operations Bus, a unique vehicle utilized by the district’s Health Services and Police Departments for community engagement and as a mobile command center during emergency situations.

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For more information or interview requests, please contact PSJA Communications & Marketing Director Claudia Lemus Campos at 956-586-2111.



WHAT: PSJA ISD Health & Safety on Wheels WHERE: Supermercado Morelos| Hwy. 1001 US 83 Frontage Alamo, Texas 78516 WHEN: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Image courtesy of PSJA ISD