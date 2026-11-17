U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, voted for H.R. 2102, the Major Richard Star Act, bipartisan legislation intended to ensure eligible combat-injured veterans receive their full military retirement pay and disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, voted for H.R. 2102, the Major Richard Star Act, bipartisan legislation intended to ensure eligible combat-injured veterans receive their full military retirement pay and disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The legislation seeks to eliminate what supporters call the “wounded veteran tax,” a provision under current law that reduces military retirement payments for certain medically retired veterans who also receive VA disability compensation.

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Under existing rules, some veterans who retired from military service because of combat-related disabilities cannot receive both benefits in full. The proposed legislation would remove that reduction for eligible veterans with fewer than 20 years of creditable military service who qualify for Combat-Related Special Compensation.

“Our veterans have sacrificed for our country, and they should not lose retirement benefits because they were injured while serving,” Cuellar said.

“These men and women earned their military retirement pay and VA disability compensation. They should be able to receive both. I voted for the Major Richard Star Act because we have a responsibility to make sure our combat-injured veterans receive the benefits they deserve.”

The Major Richard Star Act would allow qualifying medically retired veterans to collect their full military retirement pay without reductions resulting from their VA disability compensation.

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The proposal specifically addresses veterans whose military careers ended before they completed 20 years of service because of qualifying combat-related injuries.

Supporters say the legislation would correct an existing limitation that prevents these veterans from receiving both forms of compensation at the same time.

The measure has attracted bipartisan congressional support and has been a longstanding legislative priority for veterans service organizations nationwide.

The proposed changes would apply to eligible medically retired veterans who meet the requirements for Combat-Related Special Compensation. The legislation would not automatically extend full concurrent benefits to every veteran receiving VA disability compensation.

Cuellar, who represents Texas’ 28th Congressional District, said the legislation reflects his commitment to protecting benefits earned through military service.

“I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support our veterans and make sure they have access to the care, services, and benefits they have earned,” Cuellar said.

The Major Richard Star Act would need to be enacted into law before its proposed changes to retirement and disability compensation could take effect.